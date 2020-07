Bainbridge at Nona Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments coffee bar e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal shuffle board

WHERE IT ALL BEGINS



NONA PLACE



The Ultimate Living Space.



Make every moment count in one of Southeast Orlando's most desirable neighborhoods. In fact, Lake Nona was recently recognized as a top community for its outstanding dedication to better, healthier living, and for being one of the first gigabit communities in the nation. From picturesque lake views and miles of hiking trails to upscale apartment finishes and resort amenities, this is where it all begins. Welcome to the luxe life.