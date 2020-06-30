All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

9917 Caroline Park Drive

9917 Caroline Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9917 Caroline Park Drive, Orlando, FL 32832
East Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
JUST REDUCED! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Beautiful and spacious Orlando 4BR 3BA home is move-in ready and welcomes you with its maintained landscaping and curb appeal. Enjoy the 2-car garage, cute front porch entry, big picture windows, and abundant well-appointed kitchen with granite countertops! Oversized master bath has double vanities - come claim one for yourself! Such a pretty home, it's a must-see to make it yours to love! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: East Park

Sun Blaze Elementary

Innovation Middle School

Lake Nona High Scholl

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9917 Caroline Park Drive have any available units?
9917 Caroline Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 9917 Caroline Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9917 Caroline Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9917 Caroline Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9917 Caroline Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9917 Caroline Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9917 Caroline Park Drive offers parking.
Does 9917 Caroline Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9917 Caroline Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9917 Caroline Park Drive have a pool?
No, 9917 Caroline Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9917 Caroline Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 9917 Caroline Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9917 Caroline Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9917 Caroline Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9917 Caroline Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9917 Caroline Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

