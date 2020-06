Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

IMMACULATE HOME IN EXCELLENT LOCATION! A MUS SEE! SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, (GARAGE CONVERTED INTO 4TH BEDROOM) AMPLE SPACE ON DRIVEWAY TO PARK YOUR VEHICLES!

This Home features Screened Porch, privacy fence- nice storage shed, Trees, & patio concrete pad. Interior has nice tiles throughout, attractive open floor plan, high ceilings, Kitchen and Baths updated with new cabinets, Granite counter tops and fixtures.

