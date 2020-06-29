9770 TIRAMASU TRAIL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym parking playground bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome home to the gated community of Crowntree Lakes! Residents enjoy access to the fitness center, playground, spa, car wash facility, sports courts and clubhouse. You’ll be located right near 417, Lee Vista Blvd, Publix, highly rated schools, shopping, restaurants, Orlando International Airport, Amhurst Park, LA Fitness, Walmart and so much more. This beautiful townhome on a conservation lot has curb appeal with pavers, landscaping, a covered front porch and a stained glass entry door. The spacious open floor plan features upgraded laminate floors, modern light fixtures and remote controlled ceiling fans. Enjoy relaxing in the shade of the covered and screened lanai, overlooking the big backyard with a captivating conservation view. Light up the BBQ on the back patio or cook your favorite meals in the gourmet kitchen, with top-of-the-line stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, wood cabinets, pantry space, bar top seating, a pass through wall into the dining room, tile backsplash, spotless tile floors, granite countertops and a built in soap dispenser. Upstairs you’ll find a loft and a laundry closet equipped with a front loading Kenmore Elite washer and dryer. The huge master suite houses dual vanities, a luxurious glass door shower with a bench and two shower heads, a private toilet, linen closet and walk in closet with built in racks. Call today to schedule a showing of this beautiful townhome in a wonderful location before it’s gone!