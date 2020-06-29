All apartments in Orlando
9770 TIRAMASU TRAIL

Location

9770 Tiramasu Trail, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to the gated community of Crowntree Lakes! Residents enjoy access to the fitness center, playground, spa, car wash facility, sports courts and clubhouse. You’ll be located right near 417, Lee Vista Blvd, Publix, highly rated schools, shopping, restaurants, Orlando International Airport, Amhurst Park, LA Fitness, Walmart and so much more. This beautiful townhome on a conservation lot has curb appeal with pavers, landscaping, a covered front porch and a stained glass entry door. The spacious open floor plan features upgraded laminate floors, modern light fixtures and remote controlled ceiling fans. Enjoy relaxing in the shade of the covered and screened lanai, overlooking the big backyard with a captivating conservation view. Light up the BBQ on the back patio or cook your favorite meals in the gourmet kitchen, with top-of-the-line stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, wood cabinets, pantry space, bar top seating, a pass through wall into the dining room, tile backsplash, spotless tile floors, granite countertops and a built in soap dispenser. Upstairs you’ll find a loft and a laundry closet equipped with a front loading Kenmore Elite washer and dryer. The huge master suite houses dual vanities, a luxurious glass door shower with a bench and two shower heads, a private toilet, linen closet and walk in closet with built in racks. Call today to schedule a showing of this beautiful townhome in a wonderful location before it’s gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9770 TIRAMASU TRAIL have any available units?
9770 TIRAMASU TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9770 TIRAMASU TRAIL have?
Some of 9770 TIRAMASU TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9770 TIRAMASU TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
9770 TIRAMASU TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9770 TIRAMASU TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 9770 TIRAMASU TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9770 TIRAMASU TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 9770 TIRAMASU TRAIL offers parking.
Does 9770 TIRAMASU TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9770 TIRAMASU TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9770 TIRAMASU TRAIL have a pool?
No, 9770 TIRAMASU TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 9770 TIRAMASU TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 9770 TIRAMASU TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 9770 TIRAMASU TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9770 TIRAMASU TRAIL has units with dishwashers.

