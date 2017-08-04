All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:18 PM

9470 SLOANE STREET

9470 Sloane Street · No Longer Available
Location

9470 Sloane Street, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Stunning golf and water views provide a rare vantage point across Holes #12, #14 and #15 and serve as the picturesque backdrop for this two-story residence ideally located in Lake Nona Golf & Country Club. With 5,656 square feet of interior living space and its prime location, the home sits on more than a half-acre in the heart of the community. Two-story ceilings grace the grand foyer maximizing the spacious floor plan. Welcoming finishes, from an open arch entry and French doors to a curved, floating staircase and Travertine floors, further enhance the interior. Perfectly situated off the foyer, a formal dining room and sitting room are adjacent to the open, eat-in kitchen and family room which feature expansive windows and access to the generous outdoor living area. Taking full advantage of the surrounding views, the outdoor living area boasts an oversized, covered lanai complete with phantom screens, a built-in summer kitchen, and barbecue grill. A sanctuary among the beautiful greenery and golf course nearby, the area also offers a sparkling pool and spa with ample deck space for enjoying the warm Florida climate. Additional features include a library, upper-level balcony, separate mudroom and a three-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9470 SLOANE STREET have any available units?
9470 SLOANE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9470 SLOANE STREET have?
Some of 9470 SLOANE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9470 SLOANE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9470 SLOANE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9470 SLOANE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9470 SLOANE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9470 SLOANE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9470 SLOANE STREET offers parking.
Does 9470 SLOANE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9470 SLOANE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9470 SLOANE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 9470 SLOANE STREET has a pool.
Does 9470 SLOANE STREET have accessible units?
No, 9470 SLOANE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9470 SLOANE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9470 SLOANE STREET has units with dishwashers.
