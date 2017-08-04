9470 SLOANE STREET

Amenities

Stunning golf and water views provide a rare vantage point across Holes #12, #14 and #15 and serve as the picturesque backdrop for this two-story residence ideally located in Lake Nona Golf & Country Club. With 5,656 square feet of interior living space and its prime location, the home sits on more than a half-acre in the heart of the community. Two-story ceilings grace the grand foyer maximizing the spacious floor plan. Welcoming finishes, from an open arch entry and French doors to a curved, floating staircase and Travertine floors, further enhance the interior. Perfectly situated off the foyer, a formal dining room and sitting room are adjacent to the open, eat-in kitchen and family room which feature expansive windows and access to the generous outdoor living area. Taking full advantage of the surrounding views, the outdoor living area boasts an oversized, covered lanai complete with phantom screens, a built-in summer kitchen, and barbecue grill. A sanctuary among the beautiful greenery and golf course nearby, the area also offers a sparkling pool and spa with ample deck space for enjoying the warm Florida climate. Additional features include a library, upper-level balcony, separate mudroom and a three-car garage.