Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
9227 LAUREATE BOULEVARD
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:58 PM

9227 LAUREATE BOULEVARD

9227 Laureate Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9227 Laureate Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Join the Lake Nona lifestyle in one of the country's fastest growing communities – Laureate Park! Stunning 2
bed, 2 bath townhouse with two-car rear loading garage. The entry level you'll find a bonus space suitable for
a home office or media room with lots of under stair storage. Upstairs features the Kitchen that opens to the
Family Room with tile flooring a extended center island, full basin sink, refrigerator, microwave, stove with
installed cooktop. The Master suite offers a walk in closet with upgraded built in closet feature, a private
bathroom that includes a double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower stall. The guest bedroom offers an
expansive fitted closet and has access to the guest bath with granite counters across the hall. Included
upstairs is a stackable washer and dryer. The home has alley access with space for two cars in the garage as
well as two cars in the driveway along with ample street parking in the front of the building. The
patio/lanai in the front of the home is a private space with an overlooking balcony for your entertaining
needs. The location is perfect as you are minutes to the community center featuring one of a kind pool area,
fitness center as well as restaurants and coffee shops in and around the budding Lake Nona TownCenter. Great
first home or if you work in the area you could walk or bike to work! Schedule a viewing today!

Check out this Virtual Walkthrough now!
VIRTUAL TOUR LINK: https://vimeo.com/399643382/ba0f2a036e
3D TOUR LINK: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/6b62af36-637b-426c-a32c-bc42ec4c9892?setAttribution=mls

We can schedule a live virtual walkthrough if you want to ask more or see more detail!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9227 LAUREATE BOULEVARD have any available units?
9227 LAUREATE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9227 LAUREATE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 9227 LAUREATE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9227 LAUREATE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
9227 LAUREATE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9227 LAUREATE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 9227 LAUREATE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9227 LAUREATE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 9227 LAUREATE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 9227 LAUREATE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9227 LAUREATE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9227 LAUREATE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 9227 LAUREATE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 9227 LAUREATE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 9227 LAUREATE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 9227 LAUREATE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9227 LAUREATE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

