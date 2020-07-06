9227 LAUREATE BOULEVARD

Amenities
Join the Lake Nona lifestyle in one of the country's fastest growing communities – Laureate Park! Stunning 2
bed, 2 bath townhouse with two-car rear loading garage. The entry level you'll find a bonus space suitable for
a home office or media room with lots of under stair storage. Upstairs features the Kitchen that opens to the
Family Room with tile flooring a extended center island, full basin sink, refrigerator, microwave, stove with
installed cooktop. The Master suite offers a walk in closet with upgraded built in closet feature, a private
bathroom that includes a double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower stall. The guest bedroom offers an
expansive fitted closet and has access to the guest bath with granite counters across the hall. Included
upstairs is a stackable washer and dryer. The home has alley access with space for two cars in the garage as
well as two cars in the driveway along with ample street parking in the front of the building. The
patio/lanai in the front of the home is a private space with an overlooking balcony for your entertaining
needs. The location is perfect as you are minutes to the community center featuring one of a kind pool area,
fitness center as well as restaurants and coffee shops in and around the budding Lake Nona TownCenter. Great
first home or if you work in the area you could walk or bike to work! Schedule a viewing today!
Check out this Virtual Walkthrough now!
VIRTUAL TOUR LINK: https://vimeo.com/399643382/ba0f2a036e
3D TOUR LINK: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/6b62af36-637b-426c-a32c-bc42ec4c9892?setAttribution=mls
We can schedule a live virtual walkthrough if you want to ask more or see more detail!