9227 LAUREATE BOULEVARD

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool garage media room

Join the Lake Nona lifestyle in one of the country's fastest growing communities – Laureate Park! Stunning 2

bed, 2 bath townhouse with two-car rear loading garage. The entry level you'll find a bonus space suitable for

a home office or media room with lots of under stair storage. Upstairs features the Kitchen that opens to the

Family Room with tile flooring a extended center island, full basin sink, refrigerator, microwave, stove with

installed cooktop. The Master suite offers a walk in closet with upgraded built in closet feature, a private

bathroom that includes a double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower stall. The guest bedroom offers an

expansive fitted closet and has access to the guest bath with granite counters across the hall. Included

upstairs is a stackable washer and dryer. The home has alley access with space for two cars in the garage as

well as two cars in the driveway along with ample street parking in the front of the building. The

patio/lanai in the front of the home is a private space with an overlooking balcony for your entertaining

needs. The location is perfect as you are minutes to the community center featuring one of a kind pool area,

fitness center as well as restaurants and coffee shops in and around the budding Lake Nona TownCenter. Great

first home or if you work in the area you could walk or bike to work! Schedule a viewing today!



Check out this Virtual Walkthrough now!

VIRTUAL TOUR LINK: https://vimeo.com/399643382/ba0f2a036e

3D TOUR LINK: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/6b62af36-637b-426c-a32c-bc42ec4c9892?setAttribution=mls



We can schedule a live virtual walkthrough if you want to ask more or see more detail!