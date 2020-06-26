All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
8485 GREIDER WAY
8485 GREIDER WAY

8485 Greider Way · No Longer Available
Orlando
Lake Nona
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

8485 Greider Way, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Laureate Park Lake Nona/medical city and walking distance to the VA and Nemours Childrens! Spectacular 3 bed with very large master. Tons of upgrades and on a courtyard so no cars to worry about in front of your home. Very large upgraded gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances.
This one wont last long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8485 GREIDER WAY have any available units?
8485 GREIDER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8485 GREIDER WAY have?
Some of 8485 GREIDER WAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8485 GREIDER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8485 GREIDER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8485 GREIDER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8485 GREIDER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8485 GREIDER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8485 GREIDER WAY offers parking.
Does 8485 GREIDER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8485 GREIDER WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8485 GREIDER WAY have a pool?
No, 8485 GREIDER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8485 GREIDER WAY have accessible units?
No, 8485 GREIDER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8485 GREIDER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8485 GREIDER WAY has units with dishwashers.
