8427 Leatherleaf Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry pool pet friendly tennis court

3 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse at Village Walk at Lake Nona - This Three Bed Three Bath Townhouse is nestled in the Village Walk at Lake Nona and is minutes from Medical City, also easy driving to local shopping (Banks, Shopping, & Restaurants). Most major attractions are ~40 minutes drive (via toll roads).



The townhouse is a two story home featuring an open concept Kitchen/Living Room which opens up directly to a screen enclosed patio. At the front of the first floor is the third bedroom/office, which features its own walk-in closet and direct access to the third bathroom (which is also shared for guest use).



Upstairs houses two Master style bedrooms, both with independent walk in closets and private en suites. Also upstairs is a centrally located laundry room with a laundry sink! (Washer and Dryer included).



The front Master bedroom also has a balcony overlooking the front of the home.



This townhouse has a front porch, front balcony, and patio (out back).



Flooring is carpets with tile in the kitchen.



Community Amenities Include

- On Staff Security Guard gate access

- Two Community Swimming Pools

- Community Tennis Courts

- Community Basketball Court

- Walking and Biking Trails



Pets are not permitted at this townhouse.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Application Fee=$50 per Adult, One Time Lease Admin=$125, Security Deposit=$1,900.



HOA requires 20 days notice before move in.



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com



Note to interested parties sending us inquiries via third party websites (like Craig's list, Trulia, Zillow etc). Most of these sites mask your e-mail address. If you do not leave a valid phone number we CAN'T respond to your inquiries.



John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



If you are interested in this property please contact the Property Manager Jon Gedge at 407-982-1989 or e-mail me at JonGedge@RPMSouthOrlando.com



(RLNE3400612)