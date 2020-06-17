8425 Laureate Blvd.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Property is located in the heart of Lake Nona. Laureate park is the closest community from Medical City. Excellent schools. Great area for families. Large covered front porch or on the upstairs balcony off of the master suite. The open floor concept carries throughout the home. An extended breakfast nook area was added in addition to having a formal dinning room. The kitchen has elegant features such as: stainless steel appliances, granite countertops.

4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms.2,858 SqFt