Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8425 Laureate Blvd.

8425 Laureate Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

8425 Laureate Blvd, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Property is located in the heart of Lake Nona. Laureate park is the closest community from Medical City. Excellent schools. Great area for families. Large covered front porch or on the upstairs balcony off of the master suite. The open floor concept carries throughout the home. An extended breakfast nook area was added in addition to having a formal dinning room. The kitchen has elegant features such as: stainless steel appliances, granite countertops.
4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms.2,858 SqFt

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8425 Laureate Blvd. have any available units?
8425 Laureate Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8425 Laureate Blvd. have?
Some of 8425 Laureate Blvd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8425 Laureate Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
8425 Laureate Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8425 Laureate Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 8425 Laureate Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8425 Laureate Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 8425 Laureate Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 8425 Laureate Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8425 Laureate Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8425 Laureate Blvd. have a pool?
No, 8425 Laureate Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 8425 Laureate Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 8425 Laureate Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8425 Laureate Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8425 Laureate Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
