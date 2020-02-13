Amenities

8164 Upper Perse Circ Available 02/01/20 3/2.5 Town Home for Rent in Laureate Park, Lake Nona! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



This 3-bedroom Town Home offers a unique modern appeal; it has amazing upgrades that make this home extremely appealing. It affords a great deal of space on the second floor. Three large bedrooms in a split plan format with a covered balcony off of Bedroom 3 giving you an awesome and relaxing view of the Lake Nona Sunsets.



The master suite has a very large walk-in closet and master bathroom. It has a very well appointed and upgraded kitchen with an island that overlooks the family room which opens to a covered lanai. It also has a large drive way for additional parking.



This home is located in the impressive community of Laureate Park in Lake Nona (Medical City). Imagine biking or walking to work - there are 44 miles of walking, jogging and biking trails. Enjoy Laureate Parks Aquatic Center, Fitness Center and Restaurant (CANVAS) with the short walk from your home. Basic Cable, High Speed Internet (1GB Speed) and lawn service included in the rent.



$60 - Application fee per adult

12 - Month Minimum Lease



Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- no felonies,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.



We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



At this time, there are no pets allowed at this property.



