Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking playground garage internet access pet friendly

8107 MISTRAL DRIVE Available 08/29/19 LAUREATE PARK - NEAR MEDICAL CITY - Spacious 3BR/2.5BA two story home on a corner lot. Front covered porch, 2 lanias, a downstairs den, study, plus dining room, powder room, large open gourmet kitchen overlooking the family room. Upstairs there is a spacious loft area, and 3 bedrooms and guest bath. Large master suite with double closets, with master bath including a garden tub and separate shower. Lots of space and storage. Rent is discounted $100.00 as tenant will pay the water/electric for garage apartment since it is on one meter. Cable and Internet are included. Lawn Care and Pest Control is included. Community aquatic center, playground, parks, fitness center, biking trails. Convenient location near restaurants, Medical City and shopping.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5028489)