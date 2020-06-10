All apartments in Orlando
8107 MISTRAL DRIVE
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

8107 MISTRAL DRIVE

8107 Mistral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8107 Mistral Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
garage
internet access
pet friendly
8107 MISTRAL DRIVE Available 08/29/19 LAUREATE PARK - NEAR MEDICAL CITY - Spacious 3BR/2.5BA two story home on a corner lot. Front covered porch, 2 lanias, a downstairs den, study, plus dining room, powder room, large open gourmet kitchen overlooking the family room. Upstairs there is a spacious loft area, and 3 bedrooms and guest bath. Large master suite with double closets, with master bath including a garden tub and separate shower. Lots of space and storage. Rent is discounted $100.00 as tenant will pay the water/electric for garage apartment since it is on one meter. Cable and Internet are included. Lawn Care and Pest Control is included. Community aquatic center, playground, parks, fitness center, biking trails. Convenient location near restaurants, Medical City and shopping.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5028489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8107 MISTRAL DRIVE have any available units?
8107 MISTRAL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8107 MISTRAL DRIVE have?
Some of 8107 MISTRAL DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8107 MISTRAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8107 MISTRAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8107 MISTRAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8107 MISTRAL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8107 MISTRAL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8107 MISTRAL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8107 MISTRAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8107 MISTRAL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8107 MISTRAL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8107 MISTRAL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8107 MISTRAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8107 MISTRAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8107 MISTRAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8107 MISTRAL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
