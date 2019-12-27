All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432

7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Florida Center
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432, Orlando, FL 32819
Florida Center

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432 Available 09/15/19 Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bath lake view Condo located in Orlando FL! - Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bath lake view Condo located in Orlando FL! This beautiful Condo features a big living room and a spacious kitchen with all appliances included! Located on the premier Dr. Phillips, great location, a few minutes away from Shopping malls, amusement parks, Airport, Conventional Center, great restaurants and more. Condo features a private elevator and one car garage.

To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Allowed
$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive

$2,100.00 Monthly Rent
$2,100.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
$100 fee per adult HOA application required

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant

(RLNE2473525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432 have any available units?
7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432 have?
Some of 7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432 currently offering any rent specials?
7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432 is pet friendly.
Does 7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432 offer parking?
Yes, 7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432 offers parking.
Does 7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432 have a pool?
No, 7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432 does not have a pool.
Does 7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432 have accessible units?
No, 7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432 does not have accessible units.
Does 7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive
Orlando, FL 32825
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach