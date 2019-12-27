Amenities
7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432 Available 09/15/19 Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bath lake view Condo located in Orlando FL! - Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bath lake view Condo located in Orlando FL! This beautiful Condo features a big living room and a spacious kitchen with all appliances included! Located on the premier Dr. Phillips, great location, a few minutes away from Shopping malls, amusement parks, Airport, Conventional Center, great restaurants and more. Condo features a private elevator and one car garage.
Pets Allowed
$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive
$2,100.00 Monthly Rent
$2,100.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
$100 fee per adult HOA application required
Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**
Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant
