7588 Toscana Blvd Unit 432 Available 09/15/19 Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bath lake view Condo located in Orlando FL! - Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bath lake view Condo located in Orlando FL! This beautiful Condo features a big living room and a spacious kitchen with all appliances included! Located on the premier Dr. Phillips, great location, a few minutes away from Shopping malls, amusement parks, Airport, Conventional Center, great restaurants and more. Condo features a private elevator and one car garage.



To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Allowed

$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive



$2,100.00 Monthly Rent

$2,100.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

$100 fee per adult HOA application required



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None

-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant



