728 Putnam Avenue
728 Putnam Avenue

728 Putnam Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

728 Putnam Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/91cfe8e01e ----
Charming two story duplex with fireplace, eat-in kitchen,ceiling fans and fenced backyard. Each bedroom has its own bathroom- Ideal for Room mates. Washer/ Dryer are included.This home is available for immediate move in! To see this property call 407-499-8090 and enter the house number 728 to be sent a link to schedule for self-viewing. To apply once you have viewed the property go online to www.RentHomeFl.com find the property and apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Putnam Avenue have any available units?
728 Putnam Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 728 Putnam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
728 Putnam Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Putnam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 728 Putnam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 728 Putnam Avenue offer parking?
No, 728 Putnam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 728 Putnam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 728 Putnam Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Putnam Avenue have a pool?
No, 728 Putnam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 728 Putnam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 728 Putnam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Putnam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Putnam Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 728 Putnam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 Putnam Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

