725 Putnam Avenue Unit 1

COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment for Rent in College Park, FL! - COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment for Rent in Orlando, FL! COLLEGE PARK!!! SPACIOUS living area. You are going to love this CHARMING kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, and brand new oversized cabinets with granite counter tops. You will not be able to beat the value of this 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. You will also enjoy kicking back and relaxing by yourself or with your neighbors on the courtyard patio. This property is conveniently located just minutes from downtown and seconds from to I-4, and a ton of shopping and restaurant options! Zoned for Lake Silver Elementary School, Lee Middle School and Edgewater High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE MARCH 7TH!!



(RLNE3929104)