725 Putnam Avenue Unit 1
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

725 Putnam Avenue Unit 1

725 Putnam Ave · No Longer Available
Location

725 Putnam Ave, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment for Rent in College Park, FL! - COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment for Rent in Orlando, FL! COLLEGE PARK!!! SPACIOUS living area. You are going to love this CHARMING kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, and brand new oversized cabinets with granite counter tops. You will not be able to beat the value of this 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. You will also enjoy kicking back and relaxing by yourself or with your neighbors on the courtyard patio. This property is conveniently located just minutes from downtown and seconds from to I-4, and a ton of shopping and restaurant options! Zoned for Lake Silver Elementary School, Lee Middle School and Edgewater High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE MARCH 7TH!!

(RLNE3929104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Putnam Avenue Unit 1 have any available units?
725 Putnam Avenue Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 Putnam Avenue Unit 1 have?
Some of 725 Putnam Avenue Unit 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Putnam Avenue Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
725 Putnam Avenue Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Putnam Avenue Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Putnam Avenue Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 725 Putnam Avenue Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 725 Putnam Avenue Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 725 Putnam Avenue Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Putnam Avenue Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Putnam Avenue Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 725 Putnam Avenue Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 725 Putnam Avenue Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 725 Putnam Avenue Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Putnam Avenue Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Putnam Avenue Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
