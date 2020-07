Amenities

Cul-de-sac POOL home located in Lake Underhill area. This charming 3/2 home includes tile and wood laminate flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, fireplace, ski lights and more! The backyard backs up to a pond and wooded area which gives you a feeling of privacy. Screened in porch area, open pool and well water irrigated yard. Both pool and lawn service are included! Walking distance to Demetree Park.