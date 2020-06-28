All apartments in Orlando
Last updated September 17 2019 at 8:07 PM

6953 CADIZ BOULEVARD

6953 Cadiz Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6953 Cadiz Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32819
Florida Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Townhome in the gated community of Vistas at Phillips Commons. Spacious Three Bedroom, Two and one half bath and one car garage. Kitchen with 42" cabinets , granite counter tops, tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are on second floor, master suite has large walk in closet, double sinks and garden tub. Tile and laminate flooring through. Laundry closet is on the second floor. Amenities include Community pool. Close to schools, shopping, attractions and easy access to major roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6953 CADIZ BOULEVARD have any available units?
6953 CADIZ BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6953 CADIZ BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6953 CADIZ BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6953 CADIZ BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6953 CADIZ BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6953 CADIZ BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6953 CADIZ BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6953 CADIZ BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 6953 CADIZ BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 6953 CADIZ BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6953 CADIZ BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6953 CADIZ BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 6953 CADIZ BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 6953 CADIZ BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6953 CADIZ BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6953 CADIZ BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6953 CADIZ BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
