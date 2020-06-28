6953 CADIZ BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Townhome in the gated community of Vistas at Phillips Commons. Spacious Three Bedroom, Two and one half bath and one car garage. Kitchen with 42" cabinets , granite counter tops, tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are on second floor, master suite has large walk in closet, double sinks and garden tub. Tile and laminate flooring through. Laundry closet is on the second floor. Amenities include Community pool. Close to schools, shopping, attractions and easy access to major roads.