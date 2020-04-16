All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

6875 LUCCA ST

6875 Lucca Street · No Longer Available
Location

6875 Lucca Street, Orlando, FL 32819
Florida Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6875 LUCCA ST Available 06/14/19 Dr. Phillips, single family 4-bedroom home - Highly sought-after Dr. Phillips area single family home. Gated community with lush landscaping. Large foyer welcomes you as you enter, with separate formal living and dining rooms. Family room has volume ceilings and sliding glass door leading out to the screened in porch and well landscaped yard. Home features main level master suite, with 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen has maple cabinets and granite counter tops, with plenty of room for a table in the breakfast nook. Convenient to Sand Lake, Turkey Lake and I-4. Note that tax records show it as a 3/2.5, but it is a true 4 bedroom home. HOA Approval is required.

Application fees are per adult.

(RLNE2200583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6875 LUCCA ST have any available units?
6875 LUCCA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6875 LUCCA ST have?
Some of 6875 LUCCA ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6875 LUCCA ST currently offering any rent specials?
6875 LUCCA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6875 LUCCA ST pet-friendly?
No, 6875 LUCCA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6875 LUCCA ST offer parking?
Yes, 6875 LUCCA ST offers parking.
Does 6875 LUCCA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6875 LUCCA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6875 LUCCA ST have a pool?
No, 6875 LUCCA ST does not have a pool.
Does 6875 LUCCA ST have accessible units?
No, 6875 LUCCA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6875 LUCCA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 6875 LUCCA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
