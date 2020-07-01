All apartments in Orlando
6534 S GOLDENROD ROAD
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:34 AM

6534 S GOLDENROD ROAD

6534 Goldenrod Road · No Longer Available
Location

6534 Goldenrod Road, Orlando, FL 32822
Airport North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Wonderful 3 bedroom/2 bath & 1/2 and 2 car garage "Unit B"with entry into condo, in gated Carter Glen community. You will love the OPEN FLOOR PLAN with Ceramic Tile on the common areas, large living/kitchen area, master with walk-in closet,bath with dual vanities,shower and tub. Amenities include pool, clubhouse, playground, fitness center, clubhouse, volleyball, scenic walking path along the lake. Super convenient location-near highway 417, 528, 408, a short drive to Orlando International Airport, shopping a couple minutes away! Just minutes from City Medical Facility at Lake Nona.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6534 S GOLDENROD ROAD have any available units?
6534 S GOLDENROD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6534 S GOLDENROD ROAD have?
Some of 6534 S GOLDENROD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6534 S GOLDENROD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6534 S GOLDENROD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6534 S GOLDENROD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6534 S GOLDENROD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6534 S GOLDENROD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6534 S GOLDENROD ROAD offers parking.
Does 6534 S GOLDENROD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6534 S GOLDENROD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6534 S GOLDENROD ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 6534 S GOLDENROD ROAD has a pool.
Does 6534 S GOLDENROD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6534 S GOLDENROD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6534 S GOLDENROD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6534 S GOLDENROD ROAD has units with dishwashers.

