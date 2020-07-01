6534 S GOLDENROD ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage volleyball court

Wonderful 3 bedroom/2 bath & 1/2 and 2 car garage "Unit B"with entry into condo, in gated Carter Glen community. You will love the OPEN FLOOR PLAN with Ceramic Tile on the common areas, large living/kitchen area, master with walk-in closet,bath with dual vanities,shower and tub. Amenities include pool, clubhouse, playground, fitness center, clubhouse, volleyball, scenic walking path along the lake. Super convenient location-near highway 417, 528, 408, a short drive to Orlando International Airport, shopping a couple minutes away! Just minutes from City Medical Facility at Lake Nona.