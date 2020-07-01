6534 S GOLDENROD ROAD

Amenities
Wonderful 3 bedroom/2 bath & 1/2 and 2 car garage "Unit B"with entry into condo, in gated Carter Glen community. You will love the OPEN FLOOR PLAN with Ceramic Tile on the common areas, large living/kitchen area, master with walk-in closet,bath with dual vanities,shower and tub. Amenities include pool, clubhouse, playground, fitness center, clubhouse, volleyball, scenic walking path along the lake. Super convenient location-near highway 417, 528, 408, a short drive to Orlando International Airport, shopping a couple minutes away! Just minutes from City Medical Facility at Lake Nona.