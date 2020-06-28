All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6508 MOONSHELL COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6508 MOONSHELL COURT
Last updated September 17 2019 at 8:07 PM

6508 MOONSHELL COURT

6508 Moonshell Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Kirkman South
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6508 Moonshell Court, Orlando, FL 32819
Kirkman South

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nearly 3000 square feet of living space included in this 5 bedrooms 3.5 bath home with additional den/office! The open floor plan has great flow for entertaining. Formal Living and dining room plus family room and eat-in kitchen have an open traffic pattern. The oversized master suite is downstairs and includes a tub plus separate shower and a bidet. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms with large closets and 2 baths. The home is situated on a gracious corner lot and is convenient to universal Orlando, The Mall at Millennia, Valencia Community College, International Drive, Kirkman Road, the Dr. Phillips Area amenities, Restaurant row, Windermere golfing and boating and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6508 MOONSHELL COURT have any available units?
6508 MOONSHELL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 6508 MOONSHELL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6508 MOONSHELL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 MOONSHELL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6508 MOONSHELL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6508 MOONSHELL COURT offer parking?
No, 6508 MOONSHELL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6508 MOONSHELL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6508 MOONSHELL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 MOONSHELL COURT have a pool?
No, 6508 MOONSHELL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6508 MOONSHELL COURT have accessible units?
No, 6508 MOONSHELL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 MOONSHELL COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6508 MOONSHELL COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6508 MOONSHELL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6508 MOONSHELL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach