6508 MOONSHELL COURT

Nearly 3000 square feet of living space included in this 5 bedrooms 3.5 bath home with additional den/office! The open floor plan has great flow for entertaining. Formal Living and dining room plus family room and eat-in kitchen have an open traffic pattern. The oversized master suite is downstairs and includes a tub plus separate shower and a bidet. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms with large closets and 2 baths. The home is situated on a gracious corner lot and is convenient to universal Orlando, The Mall at Millennia, Valencia Community College, International Drive, Kirkman Road, the Dr. Phillips Area amenities, Restaurant row, Windermere golfing and boating and so much more.