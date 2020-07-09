All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:20 PM

6486 S GOLDENROD ROAD

6486 Goldenrod Road · No Longer Available
Location

6486 Goldenrod Road, Orlando, FL 32822
Airport North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
volleyball court
ONE ROOM FOR RENT IN CARTER GLEN! Live centralized in Orlando, just less than 5 minutes away from the Orlando International Airport. This townhome was just recently remodeled with upgrades all throughout the house. There are two rooms available for rent, each at $850 a month which includes all utilities (water, electricity, internet, trash pick up) and access to the amenities in the community (gate pass, clubhouse, pool, gym, volleyball court, BBQ area, playground.) Feel safe in this community with 24/7 security. Each room has a private lock for increased privacy. Tenant has access to the complete house. Contact me to see this beautiful remodeled home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6486 S GOLDENROD ROAD have any available units?
6486 S GOLDENROD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6486 S GOLDENROD ROAD have?
Some of 6486 S GOLDENROD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6486 S GOLDENROD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6486 S GOLDENROD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6486 S GOLDENROD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6486 S GOLDENROD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6486 S GOLDENROD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6486 S GOLDENROD ROAD offers parking.
Does 6486 S GOLDENROD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6486 S GOLDENROD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6486 S GOLDENROD ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 6486 S GOLDENROD ROAD has a pool.
Does 6486 S GOLDENROD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6486 S GOLDENROD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6486 S GOLDENROD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6486 S GOLDENROD ROAD has units with dishwashers.

