6486 S GOLDENROD ROAD

ONE ROOM FOR RENT IN CARTER GLEN! Live centralized in Orlando, just less than 5 minutes away from the Orlando International Airport. This townhome was just recently remodeled with upgrades all throughout the house. There are two rooms available for rent, each at $850 a month which includes all utilities (water, electricity, internet, trash pick up) and access to the amenities in the community (gate pass, clubhouse, pool, gym, volleyball court, BBQ area, playground.) Feel safe in this community with 24/7 security. Each room has a private lock for increased privacy. Tenant has access to the complete house. Contact me to see this beautiful remodeled home today!