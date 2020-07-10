6470 SAVANNAH PLACE

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with over 1335 square feet of tiled floors throughout the house, Large fenced in backyard, shed for extra storage and workshop with electrical supply. Plenty of Parking. This home is centrally located in the Quiet Englewood Park community near Florida Hospital on Lake Underhill and Goldenrod, close to SR 408, SR 417, downtown Orlando, shopping, etc.



Available to Move in Immediately

$1295.00 per month, $1290.00 security deposit

Dogs and Cats allowed w/$300.00 per pet deposit. ($100 is refundable with no damages)

$35 application fee for 1st applicant and $25 for each additional applicant.