6446 S GOLDENROD ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

RECENTLY REMODELED with light gray tone wood tile throughout with new carpet installed in both bedrooms. This unit has one car garage that gives you access to the unit. Lush landscaping leads to side/front door entry...entering into interior of condo with steps that lead up to your UPSTAIRS Second floor condo. This unit offers tenants a small terrace bringing fresh air throughout the unit. Master suite has garden tub with shower, double sinks with new vanity, and walk in closet. Split bedroom plan with bedrooms and bathroom on opposite side offering privacy and tranquil sleeping. This unit includes front end loading water and dryer with laundry room inside of unit. Open Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar for convenient quick meals. Super location to Airport, Medical Center, Downtown, 417, 528, 408 and more. This GATED COMMUNITY sits close to Lake Nona area and offers pool, volleyball, lakes, fitness center and more. SUPER CLEAN AND UPDATED UNIT - At Conway Realty, we are here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team. Please consult with an Conway Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs. MOVE IN ON OR BEFORE OCTOBER 1 :)