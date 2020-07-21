All apartments in Orlando
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6446 S GOLDENROD ROAD
Last updated September 26 2019 at 8:00 PM

6446 S GOLDENROD ROAD

6446 Goldenrod Road · No Longer Available
Location

6446 Goldenrod Road, Orlando, FL 32822
Airport North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
volleyball court
RECENTLY REMODELED with light gray tone wood tile throughout with new carpet installed in both bedrooms. This unit has one car garage that gives you access to the unit. Lush landscaping leads to side/front door entry...entering into interior of condo with steps that lead up to your UPSTAIRS Second floor condo. This unit offers tenants a small terrace bringing fresh air throughout the unit. Master suite has garden tub with shower, double sinks with new vanity, and walk in closet. Split bedroom plan with bedrooms and bathroom on opposite side offering privacy and tranquil sleeping. This unit includes front end loading water and dryer with laundry room inside of unit. Open Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar for convenient quick meals. Super location to Airport, Medical Center, Downtown, 417, 528, 408 and more. This GATED COMMUNITY sits close to Lake Nona area and offers pool, volleyball, lakes, fitness center and more. SUPER CLEAN AND UPDATED UNIT - At Conway Realty, we are here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team. Please consult with an Conway Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs. MOVE IN ON OR BEFORE OCTOBER 1 :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6446 S GOLDENROD ROAD have any available units?
6446 S GOLDENROD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6446 S GOLDENROD ROAD have?
Some of 6446 S GOLDENROD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6446 S GOLDENROD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6446 S GOLDENROD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6446 S GOLDENROD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6446 S GOLDENROD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6446 S GOLDENROD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6446 S GOLDENROD ROAD offers parking.
Does 6446 S GOLDENROD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6446 S GOLDENROD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6446 S GOLDENROD ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 6446 S GOLDENROD ROAD has a pool.
Does 6446 S GOLDENROD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6446 S GOLDENROD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6446 S GOLDENROD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6446 S GOLDENROD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
