6372 San Lazaro Court

Amenities
Spacious 3/2.5 2 car garage, plus bonus room and office corner unit condo in the desirable Stonebridge Commons community is available now! The desirable Stonebridge Commons community offers a gated entrance and community pool. This home impresses the moment you drive up with Mediterranean tile roofs and a mature landscape. Inside you will find impressive high ceilings in the family room and dining area and upgraded tile through the first floor. The kitchen is a cook's delight, with stainless steel appliances, upgraded counters and cabinets. Next to the kitchen is a roomy breakfast nook. A half bath is on the first floor for your guests convenience. The first floor master bedroom has wood laminate flooring, custom blackout drapery and the spa like master bath features a large walk in shower, his and hers sinks and leads to a large walk in closet with custom designed cabinetry. Upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms, and full bath as well as an office area and bonus room. Washer and dryer are included. Pets will be considered, no more than 2 pets per household, each must weigh fewer than 50 lbs. HOA Approval Required and approval may take up to 15 days. HOA application fees: $100 per 18 years and older and $100 per married couple. If the tenant renews in 12 months, the renewal application is $50 per person 18 years and older, and $55 per married couple.
Contact us to schedule a showing.