Orlando, FL
6372 San Lazaro Court
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

6372 San Lazaro Court

6372 San Lazaro Ct · No Longer Available
Location

6372 San Lazaro Ct, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Spacious 3/2.5 2 car garage, plus bonus room and office corner unit condo in the desirable Stonebridge Commons community is available now! The desirable Stonebridge Commons community offers a gated entrance and community pool. This home impresses the moment you drive up with Mediterranean tile roofs and a mature landscape. Inside you will find impressive high ceilings in the family room and dining area and upgraded tile through the first floor. The kitchen is a cook's delight, with stainless steel appliances, upgraded counters and cabinets. Next to the kitchen is a roomy breakfast nook. A half bath is on the first floor for your guests convenience. The first floor master bedroom has wood laminate flooring, custom blackout drapery and the spa like master bath features a large walk in shower, his and hers sinks and leads to a large walk in closet with custom designed cabinetry. Upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms, and full bath as well as an office area and bonus room. Washer and dryer are included. Pets will be considered, no more than 2 pets per household, each must weigh fewer than 50 lbs. HOA Approval Required and approval may take up to 15 days. HOA application fees: $100 per 18 years and older and $100 per married couple. If the tenant renews in 12 months, the renewal application is $50 per person 18 years and older, and $55 per married couple.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6372 San Lazaro Court have any available units?
6372 San Lazaro Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6372 San Lazaro Court have?
Some of 6372 San Lazaro Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6372 San Lazaro Court currently offering any rent specials?
6372 San Lazaro Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6372 San Lazaro Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6372 San Lazaro Court is pet friendly.
Does 6372 San Lazaro Court offer parking?
Yes, 6372 San Lazaro Court offers parking.
Does 6372 San Lazaro Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6372 San Lazaro Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6372 San Lazaro Court have a pool?
Yes, 6372 San Lazaro Court has a pool.
Does 6372 San Lazaro Court have accessible units?
No, 6372 San Lazaro Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6372 San Lazaro Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6372 San Lazaro Court does not have units with dishwashers.
