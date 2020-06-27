All apartments in Orlando
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

6265 Contessa Dr #201

6265 Contessa Dr · No Longer Available
Orlando
Vista East
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6265 Contessa Dr, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Charming 3 bed / 2 bath Condo conveniently located in the Heart of Vista Lakes only minutes from shopping, OIA, Lake Nona, and major roadways!! - Charming 3 bed / 2 bath Condo conveniently located in the Heart of Vista Lakes only minutes from shopping, OIA, Lake Nona, and major roadways. The Horizons is a gated community & features resort style amenities (pool, tennis courts, playground). This condo features a spacious split floor plan, laminate wood floors throughout the entire living space, volume ceilings, screened balcony, and assigned parking. Other features include fresh interior paint, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, and a utility closet with washer / dryer. MUST SEE!

Applicants must have a minimum 650 credit score, no criminal record relating to harming others, or selling drugs, no sex offender record, and no evictions on file.

Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4980692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6265 Contessa Dr #201 have any available units?
6265 Contessa Dr #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6265 Contessa Dr #201 have?
Some of 6265 Contessa Dr #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6265 Contessa Dr #201 currently offering any rent specials?
6265 Contessa Dr #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6265 Contessa Dr #201 pet-friendly?
No, 6265 Contessa Dr #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6265 Contessa Dr #201 offer parking?
Yes, 6265 Contessa Dr #201 offers parking.
Does 6265 Contessa Dr #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6265 Contessa Dr #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6265 Contessa Dr #201 have a pool?
Yes, 6265 Contessa Dr #201 has a pool.
Does 6265 Contessa Dr #201 have accessible units?
No, 6265 Contessa Dr #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 6265 Contessa Dr #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6265 Contessa Dr #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
