6265 Contessa Dr #201

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Charming 3 bed / 2 bath Condo conveniently located in the Heart of Vista Lakes only minutes from shopping, OIA, Lake Nona, and major roadways!! - Charming 3 bed / 2 bath Condo conveniently located in the Heart of Vista Lakes only minutes from shopping, OIA, Lake Nona, and major roadways. The Horizons is a gated community & features resort style amenities (pool, tennis courts, playground). This condo features a spacious split floor plan, laminate wood floors throughout the entire living space, volume ceilings, screened balcony, and assigned parking. Other features include fresh interior paint, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, and a utility closet with washer / dryer. MUST SEE!



Applicants must have a minimum 650 credit score, no criminal record relating to harming others, or selling drugs, no sex offender record, and no evictions on file.



