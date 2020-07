6264 YORKTOWN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

MOVE IN READY! WELCOME THIS 2 BEDROOMS 1&.HALF BATH TO THE MARKET! SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING AREA COMBO, WITH GORGEOUS LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING! EAT IN KITCHEN SPACE, UPDATED KITCHEN INCLUDES BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! INDOOR LAUNDRY AREA INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER! FENCED IN PRIVATE PATIO AREA FOR YOUR RELAXING NEEDS! HALF BATH IS DOWNSTAIRS. BRAND NEW CARPETS HAS BEEN INSTALLED ON THE STAIRS LEADING TO THE UPSTAIRS! SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH CEILING FANS! BATHROOM SHOWER HAS UPDATED WITH BEAUTIFUL TILES. HIDDEN CREEK IS A GATED COMMUNITY & INCLUDES A CLUBHOUSE AND POOL! LOCATED NEAR ALL SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND ONLY MILES TO THE ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT! CALL US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE SHOWING!