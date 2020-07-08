All apartments in Orlando
623 Florida Street
623 Florida Street

623 Florida Street · No Longer Available
Location

623 Florida Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Delaney Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This Cottage - Guest House sits amongst the cobble stone streets of Summerland, lake Davis, Cherokee and Gore. This section of Orlando is called Delaney Park and is famous for its spacious parks and tree lined Lakes with paths to walk your pets. The homes in this area have been around for quite a while and this is no exception. This guest home is 1000 Sq. Ft. and sits on the left rear corner of the main house property. This home has 2 bedrooms, with separate living room, dining room and kitchen. Brand new Flooring, Blinds, countertop, vanity and new appliances included. There is also an inground swimming pool on the property with a full screen enclosure and large sitting area on the deck. The residents of the guest house have full access to the pool and built-in grill area. Traveling in and around orlando will be a breeze since downtown is less than 5 minutes away. But if you have to travel you, have an exceptionally easy access to the 408 which runs east and west through Orlando and I-4 which runs north south. Shopping is literally in every direction with the mall of millennia and Florida mall just minutes away. Dining is as simple as can be with all the many options on downtown Orlando at your fingertips. This property is one of a kind and the opportunity to experience Downtown Lifestyle at the best price, Contact us today to schedule a tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Florida Street have any available units?
623 Florida Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 Florida Street have?
Some of 623 Florida Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 Florida Street currently offering any rent specials?
623 Florida Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Florida Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 Florida Street is pet friendly.
Does 623 Florida Street offer parking?
Yes, 623 Florida Street offers parking.
Does 623 Florida Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 Florida Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Florida Street have a pool?
Yes, 623 Florida Street has a pool.
Does 623 Florida Street have accessible units?
No, 623 Florida Street does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Florida Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 Florida Street does not have units with dishwashers.

