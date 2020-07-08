623 Florida Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

This Cottage - Guest House sits amongst the cobble stone streets of Summerland, lake Davis, Cherokee and Gore. This section of Orlando is called Delaney Park and is famous for its spacious parks and tree lined Lakes with paths to walk your pets. The homes in this area have been around for quite a while and this is no exception. This guest home is 1000 Sq. Ft. and sits on the left rear corner of the main house property. This home has 2 bedrooms, with separate living room, dining room and kitchen. Brand new Flooring, Blinds, countertop, vanity and new appliances included. There is also an inground swimming pool on the property with a full screen enclosure and large sitting area on the deck. The residents of the guest house have full access to the pool and built-in grill area. Traveling in and around orlando will be a breeze since downtown is less than 5 minutes away. But if you have to travel you, have an exceptionally easy access to the 408 which runs east and west through Orlando and I-4 which runs north south. Shopping is literally in every direction with the mall of millennia and Florida mall just minutes away. Dining is as simple as can be with all the many options on downtown Orlando at your fingertips. This property is one of a kind and the opportunity to experience Downtown Lifestyle at the best price, Contact us today to schedule a tour