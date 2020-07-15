62 W Colonial Dr #308.

Amenities

RARELY AVAILABLE. Incredible opportunity to live and work in China Glass Warehouse. Zoned for combined commercial and residential use, this loft is one of the most unique spaces in the building and in downtown Orlando. Custom designed by Architect Will Miller, the loft features two-level living, 18' ceilings, acid-washed flooring and the only loft with 12' x 8' factory style window, custom made and flown in from New York City. Everything about this space makes it feel like you are in NYC or Chicago with the exposed original brick walls and original wood eams running the length of the loft. Downstairs is a full bathroom, washer/dryer hookups, and space that's perfect as an executive office or guest suite. Walk down the gallery wall hallway and you're greeted with a 12' window, smartly planned kitchen and living space, or if used commercially, a great open concept work environment that encourages creativity. The kitchen and built-ins are customized to maximize the space and create an inviting atmosphere for residential or commercial use. Open stairs and cable railings lead upstairs which offers complete privacy through a properly positioned and angled half wall. Upstairs is a true master retreat, another executive space, or the possibility for multiple working stations. Walk-in closet is extremely spacious or perfect for office storage. Another full bathroom is also upstairs. PLENTY OF PARKING: Loft includes one garage

space, tag for guest space in China Glass, and option to lease by the space at Camden Garage for $50/month. Water & Trash Included in Rent.



PLEASE NOTE: Application fee is NON-REFUNDABLE. All of our tenants are automatically enrolled in our Resident Concierge Program at a price of $25.00 per month. All person(s) aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply.