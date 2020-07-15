All apartments in Orlando
62 W Colonial Dr #308.
Last updated June 27 2020 at 9:46 PM

62 W Colonial Dr #308

62 West Colonial Drive · (407) 337-3985
Location

62 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
RARELY AVAILABLE. Incredible opportunity to live and work in China Glass Warehouse. Zoned for combined commercial and residential use, this loft is one of the most unique spaces in the building and in downtown Orlando. Custom designed by Architect Will Miller, the loft features two-level living, 18' ceilings, acid-washed flooring and the only loft with 12' x 8' factory style window, custom made and flown in from New York City. Everything about this space makes it feel like you are in NYC or Chicago with the exposed original brick walls and original wood eams running the length of the loft. Downstairs is a full bathroom, washer/dryer hookups, and space that's perfect as an executive office or guest suite. Walk down the gallery wall hallway and you're greeted with a 12' window, smartly planned kitchen and living space, or if used commercially, a great open concept work environment that encourages creativity. The kitchen and built-ins are customized to maximize the space and create an inviting atmosphere for residential or commercial use. Open stairs and cable railings lead upstairs which offers complete privacy through a properly positioned and angled half wall. Upstairs is a true master retreat, another executive space, or the possibility for multiple working stations. Walk-in closet is extremely spacious or perfect for office storage. Another full bathroom is also upstairs. PLENTY OF PARKING: Loft includes one garage
space, tag for guest space in China Glass, and option to lease by the space at Camden Garage for $50/month. Water & Trash Included in Rent.

PLEASE NOTE: Application fee is NON-REFUNDABLE. All of our tenants are automatically enrolled in our Resident Concierge Program at a price of $25.00 per month. All person(s) aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply. The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history. Some associations may also have application fees. Contact: The Listing Real Estate Management Video Tour on our Website: The Listing Real Estate Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 62 W Colonial Dr #308 have any available units?
62 W Colonial Dr #308 has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 62 W Colonial Dr #308 have?
Some of 62 W Colonial Dr #308's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 W Colonial Dr #308 currently offering any rent specials?
62 W Colonial Dr #308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 W Colonial Dr #308 pet-friendly?
Yes, 62 W Colonial Dr #308 is pet friendly.
Does 62 W Colonial Dr #308 offer parking?
Yes, 62 W Colonial Dr #308 offers parking.
Does 62 W Colonial Dr #308 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 W Colonial Dr #308 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 W Colonial Dr #308 have a pool?
No, 62 W Colonial Dr #308 does not have a pool.
Does 62 W Colonial Dr #308 have accessible units?
No, 62 W Colonial Dr #308 does not have accessible units.
Does 62 W Colonial Dr #308 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 W Colonial Dr #308 has units with dishwashers.

