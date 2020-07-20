All apartments in Orlando
6186 TIVOLI GARDENS BOULEVARD
6186 TIVOLI GARDENS BOULEVARD

6186 Tivoli Gardens Boulevard
Location

6186 Tivoli Gardens Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 2 story Townhouse is located in the Gated Community of Tivoli Gardens. The home offers wood floors, ceramic tile, and carpet in the bedrooms. There is a family and dining room combo, a large master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath with a walk-in shower, upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer, and a one car garage. The spacious kitchen has a large island, corian counter tops. 42' cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The home backs up to conservation area. The HOA does not allow street parking, however, there is an additional parking area across the street making it easy for company to park. This community is conveniently located just minutes from the Orlando International Airport, 417, 408 and 528, Downtown Orlando, malls and a short drive to major attractions.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Does 6186 TIVOLI GARDENS BOULEVARD have any available units?
6186 TIVOLI GARDENS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6186 TIVOLI GARDENS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6186 TIVOLI GARDENS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6186 TIVOLI GARDENS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6186 TIVOLI GARDENS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6186 TIVOLI GARDENS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6186 TIVOLI GARDENS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6186 TIVOLI GARDENS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 6186 TIVOLI GARDENS BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 6186 TIVOLI GARDENS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6186 TIVOLI GARDENS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6186 TIVOLI GARDENS BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 6186 TIVOLI GARDENS BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 6186 TIVOLI GARDENS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6186 TIVOLI GARDENS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6186 TIVOLI GARDENS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6186 TIVOLI GARDENS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
