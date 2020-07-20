6186 TIVOLI GARDENS BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This 2 story Townhouse is located in the Gated Community of Tivoli Gardens. The home offers wood floors, ceramic tile, and carpet in the bedrooms. There is a family and dining room combo, a large master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath with a walk-in shower, upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer, and a one car garage. The spacious kitchen has a large island, corian counter tops. 42' cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The home backs up to conservation area. The HOA does not allow street parking, however, there is an additional parking area across the street making it easy for company to park. This community is conveniently located just minutes from the Orlando International Airport, 417, 408 and 528, Downtown Orlando, malls and a short drive to major attractions.