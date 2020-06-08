All apartments in Orlando
617 N HYER AVENUE
617 N HYER AVENUE

617 N Hyer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

617 N Hyer Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
Gorgeous 1 bedroom and 1bath apartment Located in Downtown Orlando! The apartment can be reached from either front of the house or back. Absolutely fabulous second floor unit with solid original hardwood floors in a Historic District of Downtown Orlando. Kitchen features mosaic backsplash, granite countertops, refrigerator, and 4 burner range. The bathroom has the original Art Deco flooring, Claw tub, and vanity. The unit also as a wonderful deck off the kitchen that is available to sit out on and mingle with the other neighbors. Coin laundry at the location is available to be used. Property backs up to the Orlando famous Organic Dandelion Cafe, organic lunches and dinners are only gate away on a daily basis, amazing yoga studios are walking distance. Street Parking only but an absolutely convenient and great place to call home.

Parking is on first come first serve basis with additional curbside parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 N HYER AVENUE have any available units?
617 N HYER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 N HYER AVENUE have?
Some of 617 N HYER AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 N HYER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
617 N HYER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 N HYER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 617 N HYER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 617 N HYER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 617 N HYER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 617 N HYER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 N HYER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 N HYER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 617 N HYER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 617 N HYER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 617 N HYER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 617 N HYER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 N HYER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
