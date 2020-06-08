617 N HYER AVENUE

Amenities

Gorgeous 1 bedroom and 1bath apartment Located in Downtown Orlando! The apartment can be reached from either front of the house or back. Absolutely fabulous second floor unit with solid original hardwood floors in a Historic District of Downtown Orlando. Kitchen features mosaic backsplash, granite countertops, refrigerator, and 4 burner range. The bathroom has the original Art Deco flooring, Claw tub, and vanity. The unit also as a wonderful deck off the kitchen that is available to sit out on and mingle with the other neighbors. Coin laundry at the location is available to be used. Property backs up to the Orlando famous Organic Dandelion Cafe, organic lunches and dinners are only gate away on a daily basis, amazing yoga studios are walking distance. Street Parking only but an absolutely convenient and great place to call home.



Parking is on first come first serve basis with additional curbside parking.