613 Ridgewood St 7

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils microwave

Furnished Unit-Lake Eola Downtown Orlando - Property Id: 94546



Furnished $1,600 / $ 1,860 utilities,cable,internet and water included.

Located in the highly desirable Lake Eola historic district.

The park is the centerpiece of downtown Orlando, where many of the cities major events and activities occur.

You are in walking distance to downtown Orlando and Thornton Park business district, restaurants and nightlife. Walkability score is 87.

Dr. Phillips Performing Arts 1 mi.

Amway Center1.4 mi.

Orlando Regional Medical Center 2 mi.

Florida Hospital 2 mi.

University of Central Florida 2 mi.

Interstate 4-2 mi.

Disney World 18 mi.

Crosstown 408-4 mi.

If you are looking for downtown living check this place out.

This is not just a place to live it's a life style.

No Pets Allowed



