All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 612 Boardman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
612 Boardman Street
Last updated September 5 2019 at 1:35 PM

612 Boardman Street

612 Boardman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

612 Boardman Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in College Park available now. Home has just been painted a modern light gray inside and out (including garage). Updated modern wood style laminate flooring. Also, includes washer and dryer an indoor laundry room just off the 2 car garage Backyard is fenced for privacy and a new paver deck has just been installed. Driveway adds off-street parking which is very handy in this area. Walk/bike to Lake Concord and Lake Adair and restaurants in nearby College Park or a short drive to downtown Orlando and Ivanhoe area. Pets will be considered.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Boardman Street have any available units?
612 Boardman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Boardman Street have?
Some of 612 Boardman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Boardman Street currently offering any rent specials?
612 Boardman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Boardman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Boardman Street is pet friendly.
Does 612 Boardman Street offer parking?
Yes, 612 Boardman Street offers parking.
Does 612 Boardman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 Boardman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Boardman Street have a pool?
No, 612 Boardman Street does not have a pool.
Does 612 Boardman Street have accessible units?
No, 612 Boardman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Boardman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Boardman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln
Orlando, FL 32814
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach