612 Boardman Street

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in College Park available now. Home has just been painted a modern light gray inside and out (including garage). Updated modern wood style laminate flooring. Also, includes washer and dryer an indoor laundry room just off the 2 car garage Backyard is fenced for privacy and a new paver deck has just been installed. Driveway adds off-street parking which is very handy in this area. Walk/bike to Lake Concord and Lake Adair and restaurants in nearby College Park or a short drive to downtown Orlando and Ivanhoe area. Pets will be considered.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.