609 Richmond Street

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

609 Richmond St. Orlando, FL. 32806 - Deposit $1895. Monthly Rent $1895. Available Now!



Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or shaylene@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/807810?source=marketing



This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home includes a large bonus room that can easily be used as a 4th bedroom. 609 Richmond is located just minutes from Downtown Orlando. Featuring updated flooring, paint, beautiful cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms, and laminate wood flooring throughout. Kitchen has plenty of storage space, and updated appliances. French doors lead you to the back patio that over looks the large backyard. Located close to restaurants, shopping, and all major highways.



Lawn Care Included!



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Schools:

Elementary Blankner

Middle Blankner

High Boone

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Directions- Head South on S Mills Ave toward Elmwood St., turn right onto Greenwood St, turn left onto S Summerlin Ave, Turn right onto Richmond St and property will be on the right



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

**Our qualifying criteria allows for no more than two unrelated adults on the lease agreement**



Pet Information-

$150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one-time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pit bulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



(RLNE4623053)