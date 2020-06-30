All apartments in Orlando
608 Clayton St

Location

608 Clayton Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Go to www.RentinOrangeCounty.com to apply for this beautifully updated duplex in the heart of quiet and charming College Park. Amenities include: newer designer cabinets in kitchen; granite counter tops; newer appliances; updated kitchen floor, lights, etc. Unit includes Laundry closet; new lights, new paint, new carpet; fresh designer looks. Water and Lawn service included. One car carport with wrought iron accents. New Central AC/Heat provides max energy efficiency.

First month's rent plus deposit needed to move in. App fee $70 per adult.
Available March 6. Minutes to downtown Orlando, Winter Park, and College Park's many charming shops and restaurants. Close to all major highways. Close to Florida Hospital, area parks and more. Local, polite and professional management with local owners.

Photos coming soon. Similar units available in College Park with examples of finishes can be seen on website: www.rentinorangecounty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

