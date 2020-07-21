Amenities

590 Scotia Place Available 02/07/20 Stunning 4/3.5 Tri-Level Town Home in SoDo! Available February 2020! - Beautifully upgraded 4/3.5 townhome located in the desirable Copley Square neighborhood of Wadeview Park. This spacious corner unit boasts an open floor plan with modern espresso cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, eat-in kitchen, oversized living area, indoor laundry room, and more! The first floor has one private bedroom and bathroom and is located right off the entrance to the garage. The second floor is entirely tiled and has a cozy sitting area off of the kitchen, dining room and large living room. The third floor is home to three of the bedrooms, including the master and is entirely carpeted with the exception of the bathrooms and laundry room. Private two car garage, manicured common areas, and a community pool are a few of the other great amenities this home has to offer.



Located in Downtown Orlando, just minutes to shopping, dining, and major highways, this property won't last long! Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this home.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



*Washer and dryer are provided but in as/is condition.

*Tenant must carry Renters Insurance

*HOA will only provide one hang tag for parking. Two cars can be parked in the garage, only one car can be parked on the community grounds. All other vehicles will have to be parked off the community grounds or will be towed.



