All apartments in Orlando
5834 Peregrine Ave Unit 25-D05
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:08 AM
5834 Peregrine Ave Unit 25-D05
5834 Peregrine Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5834 Peregrine Avenue, Orlando, FL 32819
Windhover
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
Condo for rent on Kirkman rd, ideally located close to shoppings, Universal Studios and malls.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5834 Peregrine Ave Unit 25-D05 have any available units?
5834 Peregrine Ave Unit 25-D05 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5834 Peregrine Ave Unit 25-D05 have?
Some of 5834 Peregrine Ave Unit 25-D05's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 5834 Peregrine Ave Unit 25-D05 currently offering any rent specials?
5834 Peregrine Ave Unit 25-D05 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5834 Peregrine Ave Unit 25-D05 pet-friendly?
No, 5834 Peregrine Ave Unit 25-D05 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 5834 Peregrine Ave Unit 25-D05 offer parking?
No, 5834 Peregrine Ave Unit 25-D05 does not offer parking.
Does 5834 Peregrine Ave Unit 25-D05 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5834 Peregrine Ave Unit 25-D05 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5834 Peregrine Ave Unit 25-D05 have a pool?
No, 5834 Peregrine Ave Unit 25-D05 does not have a pool.
Does 5834 Peregrine Ave Unit 25-D05 have accessible units?
No, 5834 Peregrine Ave Unit 25-D05 does not have accessible units.
Does 5834 Peregrine Ave Unit 25-D05 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5834 Peregrine Ave Unit 25-D05 has units with dishwashers.
