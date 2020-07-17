All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116

5701 Gatlin Avenue · (407) 250-4800 ext. 106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5701 Gatlin Avenue, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116 · Avail. Aug 12

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116 Available 08/12/20 Charming 1/1 with water included!! Venetian Place Condominiums! - This 1 bedroom condo located on the 1st floor offers an open living room, plenty of natural light, fully loaded kitchen, dining area, walk in closets and water/sewer included in rent. This property will be available mid August. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.

This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligo’s billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.

***HOA requires a non-refundable $100 fee per applicant (Husband/Wife or Parent/Dependent Child are considered one applicant) and payable to Venetian Place Condominium Association AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) BUSINESS DAYS PRIOR TO DESIRED MOVE-IN DATE ***

INTERESTED IN A TOUR? – Call 407 543 1073 anytime for tour information.

360 VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming Soon!

SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: - https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/5701-gatlin-ave

READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE – Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.

PET POLICY - Pets are not allowed per HOA!

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5874571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116 have any available units?
5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116 currently offering any rent specials?
5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116 pet-friendly?
No, 5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116 offer parking?
No, 5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116 does not offer parking.
Does 5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116 have a pool?
Yes, 5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116 has a pool.
Does 5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116 have accessible units?
No, 5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116 does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116 does not have units with air conditioning.
