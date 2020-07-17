Amenities

5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116 Available 08/12/20 Charming 1/1 with water included!! Venetian Place Condominiums! - This 1 bedroom condo located on the 1st floor offers an open living room, plenty of natural light, fully loaded kitchen, dining area, walk in closets and water/sewer included in rent. This property will be available mid August. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.



This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligo’s billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.



***HOA requires a non-refundable $100 fee per applicant (Husband/Wife or Parent/Dependent Child are considered one applicant) and payable to Venetian Place Condominium Association AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) BUSINESS DAYS PRIOR TO DESIRED MOVE-IN DATE ***



SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.



TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE – Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.



PET POLICY - Pets are not allowed per HOA!



DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



