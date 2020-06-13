91 Apartments for rent in Tavares, FL

The Neighborhoods of Tavares

There is a wide variety of neighborhoods to choose from in Tavares, making it easy to find one that suits your wants and needs. If you do a little research about areas in town before you move, then you'll be sure you only look in places that you'll be happy living, saving you tons of time and money.

Chelsea Oaks: Chelsea Oaks residents number less than 100, enjoying incredibly affordable home rent prices. The area has a lower than average crime rate, and most homes are newer, built since 2000. Plenty of shopping, restaurants, good schools, and entertainment are convenient to the Chelsea Oaks neighborhood.

Eustis Heights: Eustis Heights is convenient to some of Tavares' equestrian facilities, many of which offer horseback riding lessons and horseback rides. With less than 100 residents, it does have the advantage of sitting on Lake Eustis. Few apartments are available here, if any. It's usually easier to find a rental home in Eustis Heights than an apartment.

Fairview: Fairview is close to some of Tavares' parks and recreational facilities, such as the skateboarding park and lake. Fairview is less densely populated than Tavares as a whole, with just 559 people per square mile versus 1,955 people per square mile. About 130 people live here, but it's difficult to find a home rental, and almost impossible to find an apartment in this community.

Imperial Mobile Terrace: Imperial Mobile Terrace is also less crowded, with fewer than 180 residents. It is a mobile home community near the Dora Canal. Rental options include studios, two and three bedroom apartment rentals, as well as homes ranging in size from one bedroom to three bedroom three bath homes.

Lane Park: Lane Park is near the home place of comic strip historian Allan Holtz. Lane Park residents number fewer than 315, with lots of room to work and play. The area has just 214 residents per square mile, compared to the 1,955 per mile in the rest of Tavares as a whole. However, it's hard to find available rental properties here. When available, these homes and condos offer between one and four bedrooms. Prices vary according to the amenities offered by the landlord.

Legends: West Main Street (452) goes right through the heart of Legends. Sitting along the banks of Lake Dora, it's convenient to Hwy. 19. There are plenty of golf courses in the area, as well as Arnold Palmer's Legends Golf Shop, but it's almost impossible to find apartments or homes to rent here. When available, these homes rent out quickly.

Mt. Homer: Mr. Homer isn't far at all from where NASCAR legend Fireball Roberts came from originally. Mt. Homer has several apartment rentals to choose from, as well as condos for rent. Houses for rent are also occasionally available.

Resthaven: NBA star Jermaine Taylor (not to be confused with Jermaine Taylor the professional boxing champion) grew up not far from the community of Resthaven. There just aren't many homes available in Resthaven, neither for sale or rent, and no apartment buildings are located here. Resthaven includes the areas of Rose Avenue, Wells Avenue, Lake Harris Drive, and Homer Street.

Royal Harbor: Royal Harbor is an active adult community with age restrictions. This gated community offers residents a rec center, heated pool, and activities like crafts, pool, card games, a computer room, library, fitness center, walking paths, bocce ball, tennis, and horseshoe. On Little Lake Harris, there is also a lighthouse, community dock, and a picnic pavilion. It's hard to find a home for rent here, but when available, three bedroom three bathroom homes are your options. There are no apartments in Royal Harbor.

St Clair Abrams: The neighborhood of St Clair Abrams is a small one, with just over two hundred thirty residents. There are no apartment buildings here, and it isn't often a home comes up for rent. Rental houses contain between one and four bedrooms, and most have been built recently, since about 2000.

Summerall Park Heights: There aren't any apartment complexes in Summerall Park Heights, and rarely is a home available for rent. However, if you live in Tavares, it's a wonderful one-acre park with picnic tables, barbecue grills, and a boat ramp for kayaks and canoes. The park also features nice restroom facilities.

Vista Del Largo: Vista Del Largo is another small neighborhood of less than 100 people. You can't always rent an apartment in Vista Del Largo, but if you can, you'll love your home. Units here are equipped with between one and three bedrooms.