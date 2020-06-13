Apartment List
/
FL
/
tavares
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

91 Apartments for rent in Tavares, FL

📍

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
670 West Rosewood Lane
670 West Rosewood Lane, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1140 sqft
This is a three bedroom/2 bath condo located in Tavares. Nice sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Kitchen overlooks large living/dining room combo. Even has a small patio. Come take a look today.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
4721 Treasure Cay Rd
4721 Treasure Cay Road, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1372 sqft
The Groves At Baytree! This community is surrounded by rolling hills, the beautiful BayTree golf course, and magnificent Lake Harris.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3830 Bayshore Circle
3830 Bayshore Circle, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1680 sqft
Coming soon! Lake Idamere in Tavares. This home will be like new. It will be ready for move-in July 8th. Make your appointment now. Please give 24- hour notice (Property is Tenant Occupied). Applications are at TurnKey.House.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1702 Tropical Court
1702 Tropical Court, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1287 sqft
Great Golden Palm neighborhood 3 bedroom 2 bath - Huge living room - opening up with lots of light big master with private onsuite 2 nice size bedrooms with an addtl bathroom Great location (RLNE5835399)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
720 N. Sinclair Ave
720 North Sinclair Avenue, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
Awesome 2/1 apartment in Tavares - Features: All Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Tile, Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller-Owner Approval Needed Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller- NO AGGRESSIVE

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3140 Bayou Lane
3140 Bayou Ln, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2021 sqft
3140 Bayou Lane Available 07/20/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 1/2 Car garage. - Gated 3bdrm/2ba home with brick driveway.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4659 Treasure Cay Rd
4659 Treasure Cay Road, Tavares, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1751 sqft
4659 Treasure Cay Rd Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 Bdrm / 2 BA with 2 car garage - Spacious 4 bed 2 bath home for rent. Home features 2 car garage, screened patio, and formal dining room. No Cats Allowed (RLNE3259985)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
517 N DISSTON AVENUE
517 North Disston Avenue, Tavares, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
864 sqft
Just hang your clothes and you're home! Fully renovated, completely furnished, upstairs garage apartment!! Rent includes all utilities (water, electric, cable/internet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lane Park
1 Unit Available
2393 TEALWOOD CIRCLE
2393 Tealwood Circle, Tavares, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2824 sqft
Lawn maint.

1 of 18

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
1404 LONGVILLE CIRCLE
1404 Longville Circle, Tavares, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1822 sqft
NEW TILE IN LIVING, DINING, KITCHEN!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath has a spacious floor plan. Nice kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and pantry that opens to the family room. Separate formal living and dining/family area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
987 DAVID WALKER DRIVE
987 Old Hammock Road, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1057 sqft
***Fully furnished*** MOVE RIGHT IN!!! SHANTINIKETAN’S GOAL IS TO PROVIDE QUALITY LIFESTYLE AND HOMES FOR AGES 55+ AND OLDER. ! This Condo is Light & Bright with well equipped with tile floors, granite counters, washer, and dryer.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1541 GOLDEN PALM CIRCLE
1541 Golden Palm Circle, Tavares, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1026 sqft
Turnkey 2bed/2bath in a great Tavares location. Tastefully furnished and ready to move in. Nice screened in back patio and open covered front porch. All utilities and lawn care included as well as the community pool.
Results within 1 mile of Tavares

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
319 Bluff Pass Drive
319 Buff Pass Drive, Eustis, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1854 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
587 Bluff Pass Drive
587 Buff Pass Drive, Eustis, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1863 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom EUSTIS HOME IN HORIZON OAKS COMMUNITY - Come see this spacious 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
31944 Elizabeth Lane
31944 Elizabeth Lane, Lake County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
808 sqft
Beautiful Cottage located in Tavares - Cozy cottage in Lakefront community with access to Lake Harris. There is a community park and private pier, a great place to watch the spectacular sunsets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15305 Willow Lane
15305 Willow Lane, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2830 sqft
4 bedroom home with large yard and pool - 4 bedroom 3 bath home with large fenced in yard and pool. Lawn care and pool included in rent. Home features, formal living, fireplace, formal dining, and split floor plan. Lots of privacy on this 1 acre.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
317 RYANS RIDGE AVENUE
317 Ryans Ridge Avenue, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1092 sqft
Beautiful home in a small subdivision centrally located off of Bay St/Hwy 19 in Eustis. Spacious living/dining room. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, pantry, breakfast nook and laundry room with washer and dryer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
835 STARBIRD STREET
835 Starbird Street, Eustis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1269 sqft
NO HOA AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!! This adorable home features an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen and living room.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
110 E. Chesley Ave
110 East Chesley Avenue, Eustis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
110 E. Chesley Ave Available 07/01/20 Charming 3/2 - Available July. 3/2 home with No HOA. Large master bedroom with separate entrance. Completely tiled. Upgraded kitchen. Screen front porch and open covered porch.
Results within 5 miles of Tavares
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 8 at 02:14pm
4 Units Available
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
876 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Veranda apartment homes are terraced on hills overlooking the entry way of Mount Dora town.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6209 Richland Ave
6209 Richland Avenue, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
***Property is Currently Occupied and will only be shown to Approved Applicants. (In order to see occupied properties, tenants are required to fill out a application in advance, Once an application is approved a showing will be scheduled.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3920 Michigan Ave
3920 Michigan Avenue, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1053 sqft
***Property is Currently Occupied and will only be shown to Approved Applicants. (In order to see occupied properties, tenants are required to fill out a application in advance, Once an application is approved a showing will be scheduled.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
33848 Emerald Pond Loop
33848 Emerald Pond Loop, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1804 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Great Location off Radio Rd. This home has it all 10ft ceilings, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, Energy Efficient Windows. This home is a must see will not last long. *City of Leesburg Utilities.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
30041 Johnsons Point Rd
30041 Johnson Point Road, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1522 sqft
LAKEFRONT DOCK PROPERTY WITH FIREPLACE *Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC *Seeking high quality, long term resident. *Visit GunnPropertyServices.

Median Rent in Tavares

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Tavares is $832, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $996.
Studio
$761
1 Bed
$832
2 Beds
$996
3+ Beds
$1,326
City GuideTavares
Did you know? Tavares is an important place for transportation! That's because it's home to the Tavares Seaplane Base, which is a public, multi-use space where sea planes can land and take off. Pretty cool!

Florida is all about growth, and this is evident in the thriving community of Tavares. Home to 9,700 people, Tavares is an hour removed from the hectic tourism of the Orlando and Kissimmee areas. Tavares, Florida was founded by Alexander St. Clair-Abrams in 1880, who named it named after one of his Portuguese ancestors. Tavares might be named about something in the past, but this city is all about the future. Enjoy exciting and vibrant community living, near some of the most sought-after attractions in the whole country. What more could you ask for in a hometown!

Moving to Tavares

Plan your move to Tavares between fall and spring, if possible, to avoid moving during the hottest part of the year. Also, summer days are notorious for bringing flash thunderstorms to rain on your moving day parade. Fortunately, Florida has no state income tax, so leaving your old state behind as the new tax year rolls around means you won't have to bother filing state income taxes at all that year. (Unfortunately, Florida is sunny, but it isn't immune to the IRS!) If you're planning to move, gather your financial documents, like IDs, bank statements, tax returns, and more. You'll want to be ready to apply for an apartment when you find one, so don't be caught unprepared! Also, be prepared to put down a deposit to secure your apartment. It's the only way to take it off the market, and you don't want someone to rent you dream home before you!

The Neighborhoods of Tavares

There is a wide variety of neighborhoods to choose from in Tavares, making it easy to find one that suits your wants and needs. If you do a little research about areas in town before you move, then you'll be sure you only look in places that you'll be happy living, saving you tons of time and money.

Chelsea Oaks: Chelsea Oaks residents number less than 100, enjoying incredibly affordable home rent prices. The area has a lower than average crime rate, and most homes are newer, built since 2000. Plenty of shopping, restaurants, good schools, and entertainment are convenient to the Chelsea Oaks neighborhood.

Eustis Heights: Eustis Heights is convenient to some of Tavares' equestrian facilities, many of which offer horseback riding lessons and horseback rides. With less than 100 residents, it does have the advantage of sitting on Lake Eustis. Few apartments are available here, if any. It's usually easier to find a rental home in Eustis Heights than an apartment.

Fairview: Fairview is close to some of Tavares' parks and recreational facilities, such as the skateboarding park and lake. Fairview is less densely populated than Tavares as a whole, with just 559 people per square mile versus 1,955 people per square mile. About 130 people live here, but it's difficult to find a home rental, and almost impossible to find an apartment in this community.

Imperial Mobile Terrace: Imperial Mobile Terrace is also less crowded, with fewer than 180 residents. It is a mobile home community near the Dora Canal. Rental options include studios, two and three bedroom apartment rentals, as well as homes ranging in size from one bedroom to three bedroom three bath homes.

Lane Park: Lane Park is near the home place of comic strip historian Allan Holtz. Lane Park residents number fewer than 315, with lots of room to work and play. The area has just 214 residents per square mile, compared to the 1,955 per mile in the rest of Tavares as a whole. However, it's hard to find available rental properties here. When available, these homes and condos offer between one and four bedrooms. Prices vary according to the amenities offered by the landlord.

Legends: West Main Street (452) goes right through the heart of Legends. Sitting along the banks of Lake Dora, it's convenient to Hwy. 19. There are plenty of golf courses in the area, as well as Arnold Palmer's Legends Golf Shop, but it's almost impossible to find apartments or homes to rent here. When available, these homes rent out quickly.

Mt. Homer: Mr. Homer isn't far at all from where NASCAR legend Fireball Roberts came from originally. Mt. Homer has several apartment rentals to choose from, as well as condos for rent. Houses for rent are also occasionally available.

Resthaven: NBA star Jermaine Taylor (not to be confused with Jermaine Taylor the professional boxing champion) grew up not far from the community of Resthaven. There just aren't many homes available in Resthaven, neither for sale or rent, and no apartment buildings are located here. Resthaven includes the areas of Rose Avenue, Wells Avenue, Lake Harris Drive, and Homer Street.

Royal Harbor: Royal Harbor is an active adult community with age restrictions. This gated community offers residents a rec center, heated pool, and activities like crafts, pool, card games, a computer room, library, fitness center, walking paths, bocce ball, tennis, and horseshoe. On Little Lake Harris, there is also a lighthouse, community dock, and a picnic pavilion. It's hard to find a home for rent here, but when available, three bedroom three bathroom homes are your options. There are no apartments in Royal Harbor.

St Clair Abrams: The neighborhood of St Clair Abrams is a small one, with just over two hundred thirty residents. There are no apartment buildings here, and it isn't often a home comes up for rent. Rental houses contain between one and four bedrooms, and most have been built recently, since about 2000.

Summerall Park Heights: There aren't any apartment complexes in Summerall Park Heights, and rarely is a home available for rent. However, if you live in Tavares, it's a wonderful one-acre park with picnic tables, barbecue grills, and a boat ramp for kayaks and canoes. The park also features nice restroom facilities.

Vista Del Largo: Vista Del Largo is another small neighborhood of less than 100 people. You can't always rent an apartment in Vista Del Largo, but if you can, you'll love your home. Units here are equipped with between one and three bedrooms.

Living in Tavares

Tavares is an awesome suburban community, and yet it's close to the theme park capital of the world, which means living there will afford you quiet, boring life and fun, entertaining life at the same time! Tavares has a high percentage of Spanish speaking residents, and the community offers many events, such as children's reading programs, in both English and Spanish. In Tavares, locals can enjoy water activities like fishing and boating, horse rides, golfing, eco tourism opportunities like kayaking and bird watching, hiking, a children's splash park, dog parks, a community vegetable garden, skateboarding parks, and nature parks - all hidden away from the huge crowds of nearby beachfront resorts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Tavares?
In Tavares, the median rent is $761 for a studio, $832 for a 1-bedroom, $996 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,326 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Tavares, check out our monthly Tavares Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Tavares?
Some of the colleges located in the Tavares area include Bethune-Cookman University, College of Central Florida, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, and Florida Southern College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Tavares?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tavares from include Orlando, Lakeland, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, and Altamonte Springs.

Similar Pages

Tavares 2 BedroomsTavares 3 Bedrooms
Tavares Apartments with BalconyTavares Dog Friendly Apartments
Tavares Furnished Apartments