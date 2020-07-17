All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5501 Rosebriar Way #B101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5501 Rosebriar Way #B101
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5501 Rosebriar Way #B101

5501 Rose Briar Way · (407) 512-6419
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Semoran
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5501 Rose Briar Way, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5501 Rosebriar Way #B101 · Avail. now

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
1/1 Condo Available On 7/10/20 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in
Security Deposit : $925.00 Minimum
Application Fee: $50.00 per adult
Credit Score Required: 600+
Income Required: 3x rental amount or more

Other Requirements:
No evictions within the last 10+ years

Unit Available 7/10/20

Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control, full size washer and dryer hook ups, walk in closets in master bedrooms, screened in patio.

For More Information please contact us at 407.512.6419

Please be advised that pricing is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE3327232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 Rosebriar Way #B101 have any available units?
5501 Rosebriar Way #B101 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5501 Rosebriar Way #B101 have?
Some of 5501 Rosebriar Way #B101's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 Rosebriar Way #B101 currently offering any rent specials?
5501 Rosebriar Way #B101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 Rosebriar Way #B101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5501 Rosebriar Way #B101 is pet friendly.
Does 5501 Rosebriar Way #B101 offer parking?
No, 5501 Rosebriar Way #B101 does not offer parking.
Does 5501 Rosebriar Way #B101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 Rosebriar Way #B101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 Rosebriar Way #B101 have a pool?
Yes, 5501 Rosebriar Way #B101 has a pool.
Does 5501 Rosebriar Way #B101 have accessible units?
No, 5501 Rosebriar Way #B101 does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 Rosebriar Way #B101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5501 Rosebriar Way #B101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5501 Rosebriar Way #B101?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop
Orlando, FL 32836
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity