5468 E. Michigan St. #7

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Gated Community in Conway. Renovated 1/1. Pond View - Tucked away in Conway, close to downtown. This small gated complex holds a treasure of upgrades. This updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor unit overlooks the Pond. Granite countertops in kitchen & Bath. Tile in the living and dining room. The bedroom has a walk in closet. Community has a pool, billards room, car wash area, doggie park, pool cabana and outdoor grill and summer kitchen, 24 hour fitness center with flat screen TV's.



(RLNE3737022)