5468 E. Michigan St. #7

Amenities
Gated Community in Conway. Renovated 1/1. Pond View - Tucked away in Conway, close to downtown. This small gated complex holds a treasure of upgrades. This updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor unit overlooks the Pond. Granite countertops in kitchen & Bath. Tile in the living and dining room. The bedroom has a walk in closet. Community has a pool, billards room, car wash area, doggie park, pool cabana and outdoor grill and summer kitchen, 24 hour fitness center with flat screen TV's.
