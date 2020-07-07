5447 BLUEBERRY DRIVE

Amenities

REMODELED CONTEMPORARY 3BR/2BA HOME - SW ORLANDO - BAYBERRY VILLAGE - Contemporary 3BR/2BA, completely remodeled, split plan, with 2 car garage. The kitchen has lots of white cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. Open Floor plan. The master suite has large closet, garden tub, double vanities, tub with shower and linen closet. Spacious bedrooms. Large fenced backyard with open patio. Lots of natural light. Convenient location. Section 8 is accepted.



Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.



