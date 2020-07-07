All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5447 BLUEBERRY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5447 BLUEBERRY DRIVE
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

5447 BLUEBERRY DRIVE

5447 Blueberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5447 Blueberry Drive, Orlando, FL 32811
Timberleaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
REMODELED CONTEMPORARY 3BR/2BA HOME - SW ORLANDO - BAYBERRY VILLAGE - Contemporary 3BR/2BA, completely remodeled, split plan, with 2 car garage. The kitchen has lots of white cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. Open Floor plan. The master suite has large closet, garden tub, double vanities, tub with shower and linen closet. Spacious bedrooms. Large fenced backyard with open patio. Lots of natural light. Convenient location. Section 8 is accepted.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (321) 895-9466 or email mc1-00543@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5393198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5447 BLUEBERRY DRIVE have any available units?
5447 BLUEBERRY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5447 BLUEBERRY DRIVE have?
Some of 5447 BLUEBERRY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5447 BLUEBERRY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5447 BLUEBERRY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5447 BLUEBERRY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5447 BLUEBERRY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5447 BLUEBERRY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5447 BLUEBERRY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5447 BLUEBERRY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5447 BLUEBERRY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5447 BLUEBERRY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5447 BLUEBERRY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5447 BLUEBERRY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5447 BLUEBERRY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5447 BLUEBERRY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5447 BLUEBERRY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr
Orlando, FL 32817
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach