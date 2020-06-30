All apartments in Orlando
5429 Lake Margaret Drive
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

5429 Lake Margaret Drive

Location

5429 Lake Margaret Drive, Orlando, FL 32812
Bryn Mawr

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Cute & spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath (2nd floor) condo in a well maintained community. Central to all the great things Orlando has to offer. Condo features an open living area, eat-in kitchen and screened in patio, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, carpet in living room and bedrooms. Water and garbage is included in the rent! Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days and lawn care! Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse and picnic/BBQ areas. Near downtown, airport, malls, restaurants, 408, 528 & 417. Sorry no pets. Available Immediately!! Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,165, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,165, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5429 Lake Margaret Drive have any available units?
5429 Lake Margaret Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5429 Lake Margaret Drive have?
Some of 5429 Lake Margaret Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5429 Lake Margaret Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5429 Lake Margaret Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5429 Lake Margaret Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5429 Lake Margaret Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5429 Lake Margaret Drive offer parking?
No, 5429 Lake Margaret Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5429 Lake Margaret Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5429 Lake Margaret Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5429 Lake Margaret Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5429 Lake Margaret Drive has a pool.
Does 5429 Lake Margaret Drive have accessible units?
No, 5429 Lake Margaret Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5429 Lake Margaret Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5429 Lake Margaret Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

