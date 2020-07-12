/
/
/
bryn mawr
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:58 PM
295 Apartments for rent in Bryn Mawr, Orlando, FL
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
50 Units Available
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
$888
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
687 sqft
Waterfront apartment community with studio, one- and two-bedroom homes. Thoughtful design with large closets, laundry rooms and lots of sunlight. Enjoy activities on Lake George and beautiful views.
1 of 18
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
2855 South Conway Road
2855 Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1177 sqft
*Move in special this month (Waived Reservation Fee)* The Poinsettia is our 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2863 South Conway Road
2863 Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,222
773 sqft
The Gardenia is our 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment home. The thoughtfully designed living/ dining rooms are excellent for entertaining and provide access to the fully screened in private balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Bryn Mawr
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1337 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and balconies between Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road. Pool, gym and outdoor spaces beside a small lake. Close to dining and shopping, including High Tide Harry's seafood.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$917
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
866 sqft
The Cornerstone features an array of floor plans with studio, one and two-bedroom options, plus unique loft-style townhomes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
39 Units Available
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,059
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1007 sqft
Vibrant, beautiful community with impressive landscaping and sparkling pool. Each apartment features renovated interiors, high 8-foot ceilings and W/D hookups in many. Breakfast bar and private patio/balcony. Great location close to downtown Tempe!
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 11 at 02:19pm
18 Units Available
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1446 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartments with oversized layouts, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-out patios. Luxury amenities to choose from include twin oasis pool with Wi-Fi and convenient access to freeways and Orlando International Airport.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
8 Units Available
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community offers larger homes near area amenities including golf and shops. Homes feature stone tile floors, walk-in closets, and personal laundry equipment. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, and green space.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
13 Units Available
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,111
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community features car wash area, game room, fitness center, pool and sauna. Units have nine-foot ceilings and lake views, and include washer/dryer, patio/balcony, walk-in closets and more.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 17 at 07:09pm
9 Units Available
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,180
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1188 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, open floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to resort-inspired pool and fitness center, among other amenities. 15 minutes from University of Central Florida.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105
5545 Devonbriar Way, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 Available 08/21/20 3/2 Condo Available On 8/21/20 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in Security Deposit : $1,400 Minimum Application Fee: $50.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715
5785 Gatlin Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
735 sqft
Large 1 bedroom 1 bath located minutes from the Airport! - Large 1 bedroom 1 bath boasting over 700 sq ft, located minutes from the Airport! This freshly painted unit comes with washer/dryer hookups.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1730 Townhall Lane
1730 Townhall Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1018 sqft
MODERN TOWNHOME - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://myebmanager.com/view-rentals OR by calling (407) 456-8499 This 2-story, 1,018 square foot townhome has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5713 Gatlin Ave
5713 Gatlin Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1078 sqft
4512 Commander Drive Unit 1718 Available 08/01/20 Venetian Place - Live near the airport. This condo is located on the 1st floor. Dining area and breakfast bar. Relax in the study/den or sun room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2966 S Semoran Blvd #1607
2966 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
889 sqft
2966 S Semoran Blvd #1607 Orlando FL 32822 - Beautiful & Cozy Condo Shows great, Granite Breakfast Bar Kitchen with sizzling back splash newer A/C.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4349 S. Semoran Blvd #6
4349 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1426 sqft
Move in Ready 08/01/2020 - 3 bedroom 2 bath first floor condo, in the beautiful Avalon Community Tile floors thru out, Stainless steel appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303
2954 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
889 sqft
Beautiful condo on 1st floor with tennis court views available now . . .
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4405 S. Semoran Blvd #4
4405 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1426 sqft
4405 S. Semoran Blvd #4 Available 07/15/20 July 15th Move in - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in the Avalon Condominium with 1426 sqf for living space. Close to Orlando Int'l Airport, 1-4, 408 & 528.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4100-8 Pershing Point Place
4100 Pershing Pointe Pl, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
4100-8 Pershing Point Place - PA4100-8 Available 08/12/20 Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo! - Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo near the Florida Mall and Orlando International Airport.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5998 Village Cir Unit 5998
5998 Village Circle South, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
767 sqft
Excellent location and a great renovated unit w/upgraded kitchen including backsplash, connection for washer & dryer, crown molding in master bedroom, ceramic tile & parquet floor, spacious walk in closet and alarm system.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
2921 CONDEL DRIVE
2921 Condel Drive, Conway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1295 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES/LAWN CARE/ INTERNET INCLUDED!! This Gorgeous recently updated 3/2 Home in the heart of Conway will make you fall in Love! Sitting on an OVER-SIZED Quarter Acre Lot, this house features a Brand NEW Kitchen with
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
1311 EDMUNDSHIRE LANE
1311 Edmundshire Lane, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1323 sqft
Three bedroom/ two baths with a large fenced lot, conveniently situated in Dover Shores/The Hourglass District.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4326 Pershing Pointe Place Unit 4
4326 Pershing Pointe Place, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1006 sqft
Spacious 2/2 Upstairs Condo - Palmas Altas - Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Palmas Altas. Close to everything - just off Semoran Blvd. 1000 sq ft of living space with dining room, living room and two large bedrooms.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116
5701 Gatlin Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5701 Gatlin Ave, Unit 116 Available 08/12/20 Charming 1/1 with water included!! Venetian Place Condominiums! - This 1 bedroom condo located on the 1st floor offers an open living room, plenty of natural light, fully loaded kitchen, dining area,
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLConway, FLAzalea Park, FLPine Castle, FLOak Ridge, FLFairview Shores, FLGoldenrod, FL