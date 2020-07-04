All apartments in Orlando
5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1

5362 Burning Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5362 Burning Tree Drive, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious 2/2 Town Home by Millenia Mall! Available January 2020 - Spacious 2/2 townhome located in the Cypress Woods Community. This property boasts beautiful vaulted wood beam ceilings, tiled living areas, newly carpeted bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, interior laundry room, lovely scenic walking trails and a location second to none. Water included.

Just minutes from Millennia Mall, Outlets and I-4.
Community pool and tennis courts are all available at your leisure.

Tenant must provide their own washer and dryer.

Sorry, NO PETS ALLOWED.

Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this home.

In addition to our application, Cypress Woods HOA has an application process with a corresponding $100.00 application fee per person. Applicant must complete a mandatory HOA Orientation and complete the Applicant Orientation Acknowledgement form prior to taking possession of the property.

*This property was built prior to 1978. Federal Law requires that we provide you with the information in this pamphlet. Please click on the following website and read the Lead Base Paint Pamphlet by HUD. Thank you~
https://www.epa.gov/sites/production/files/2017-06/documents/pyf_color_landscape_format_2017_508.pdf

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4635169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 have any available units?
5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 have?
Some of 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 currently offering any rent specials?
5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 pet-friendly?
No, 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 offer parking?
Yes, 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 offers parking.
Does 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 have a pool?
Yes, 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 has a pool.
Does 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 have accessible units?
No, 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1 does not have units with dishwashers.

