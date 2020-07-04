5362 Burning Tree Dr #C-10-1

Amenities

Spacious 2/2 Town Home by Millenia Mall! Available January 2020 - Spacious 2/2 townhome located in the Cypress Woods Community. This property boasts beautiful vaulted wood beam ceilings, tiled living areas, newly carpeted bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, interior laundry room, lovely scenic walking trails and a location second to none. Water included.



Just minutes from Millennia Mall, Outlets and I-4.

Community pool and tennis courts are all available at your leisure.



Tenant must provide their own washer and dryer.



Sorry, NO PETS ALLOWED.



Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this home.



In addition to our application, Cypress Woods HOA has an application process with a corresponding $100.00 application fee per person. Applicant must complete a mandatory HOA Orientation and complete the Applicant Orientation Acknowledgement form prior to taking possession of the property.



*This property was built prior to 1978. Federal Law requires that we provide you with the information in this pamphlet. Please click on the following website and read the Lead Base Paint Pamphlet by HUD. Thank you~

https://www.epa.gov/sites/production/files/2017-06/documents/pyf_color_landscape_format_2017_508.pdf



No Pets Allowed



