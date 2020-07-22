All apartments in Orlando
522 W PRINCETON STREET
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

522 W PRINCETON STREET

522 Princeton Street · No Longer Available
Location

522 Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious College Park Duplex unit within a block of Princeton and Edgewater! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit has over 1200sf under air, with a very large living room, eat-in kitchen with bar, inside laundry, spacious main bedroom with plenty of room for a king size bed and armoire, and private parking behind the building. Walk to the commercial center of College Park, or just a quick drive to Advent Health Orlando. Two bedroom units across the street at The Princeton start at over $2100/month! Unit is the entire second floor of the building. Listing agent is the owner of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 W PRINCETON STREET have any available units?
522 W PRINCETON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 W PRINCETON STREET have?
Some of 522 W PRINCETON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 W PRINCETON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
522 W PRINCETON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 W PRINCETON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 522 W PRINCETON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 522 W PRINCETON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 522 W PRINCETON STREET offers parking.
Does 522 W PRINCETON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 W PRINCETON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 W PRINCETON STREET have a pool?
No, 522 W PRINCETON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 522 W PRINCETON STREET have accessible units?
No, 522 W PRINCETON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 522 W PRINCETON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 W PRINCETON STREET has units with dishwashers.
