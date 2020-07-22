522 W PRINCETON STREET

Amenities

Spacious College Park Duplex unit within a block of Princeton and Edgewater! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit has over 1200sf under air, with a very large living room, eat-in kitchen with bar, inside laundry, spacious main bedroom with plenty of room for a king size bed and armoire, and private parking behind the building. Walk to the commercial center of College Park, or just a quick drive to Advent Health Orlando. Two bedroom units across the street at The Princeton start at over $2100/month! Unit is the entire second floor of the building. Listing agent is the owner of the property.