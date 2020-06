Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground

Come home and relax in this adorable College Park charmer. The home features original hard wood floors, fire place, upgraded kitchen and indoor laundry room. Enjoy the fenced in yard on the large back deck. Walk to restaurants and shops on The Drive or enjoy the near by parks and play grounds. Minutes from Florida Hospital and Down Town. Call for appointment today before it is gone.