Last updated March 17 2020

5156 City Street #116

5156 City Street · No Longer Available
Location

5156 City Street, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
2/2 Upgraded Spacious Condo in Park Central, Millenia area - This 2/2 condo is on the ground floor and overlooks a greenway with a semi-private view. This Condo is the largest 2/2 floor plan in Park Central with 1013sqft. This is a spacious living/dining area with a split bedroom plan, including three walk-in closets! The floors are beautifully tiled throughout and the kitchen features GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. There is also a full size Washer and Dryer in the laundry room. A covered screened patio overlooks a private greenway.

Water is included!

Located in the exclusive gated community of Park Central, which is loaded with amenities like a 5000 sq. ft. fitness facility, complimentary on-site athletic director, yoga/aerobics room, in-door, full court, basketball gym, lighted sand volleyball court, 5 pools, tennis courts, sports bar/full service restaurant w/ plasma screens. Very close to Millenia Mall & Universal Studios.

Tenant responsible for purchase of community access cards at $25 each.

(RLNE3125056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5156 City Street #116 have any available units?
5156 City Street #116 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5156 City Street #116 have?
Some of 5156 City Street #116's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5156 City Street #116 currently offering any rent specials?
5156 City Street #116 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5156 City Street #116 pet-friendly?
No, 5156 City Street #116 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5156 City Street #116 offer parking?
No, 5156 City Street #116 does not offer parking.
Does 5156 City Street #116 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5156 City Street #116 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5156 City Street #116 have a pool?
Yes, 5156 City Street #116 has a pool.
Does 5156 City Street #116 have accessible units?
No, 5156 City Street #116 does not have accessible units.
Does 5156 City Street #116 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5156 City Street #116 does not have units with dishwashers.
