5156 City Street #116

2/2 Upgraded Spacious Condo in Park Central, Millenia area - This 2/2 condo is on the ground floor and overlooks a greenway with a semi-private view. This Condo is the largest 2/2 floor plan in Park Central with 1013sqft. This is a spacious living/dining area with a split bedroom plan, including three walk-in closets! The floors are beautifully tiled throughout and the kitchen features GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. There is also a full size Washer and Dryer in the laundry room. A covered screened patio overlooks a private greenway.



Water is included!



Located in the exclusive gated community of Park Central, which is loaded with amenities like a 5000 sq. ft. fitness facility, complimentary on-site athletic director, yoga/aerobics room, in-door, full court, basketball gym, lighted sand volleyball court, 5 pools, tennis courts, sports bar/full service restaurant w/ plasma screens. Very close to Millenia Mall & Universal Studios.



Tenant responsible for purchase of community access cards at $25 each.



