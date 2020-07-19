All apartments in Orlando
5069 Luna Negra Drive
5069 Luna Negra Drive

5069 Luna Negra Drive · (407) 896-1200 ext. 233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5069 Luna Negra Drive, Orlando, FL 32811
Timberleaf

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5069 Luna Negra Drive · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1228 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2 Home In Vista Lago - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! 3-bedroom, 2-bath single family home in the Vista Lago subdivision. This home features new vinyl plank flooring, freshly painted bedrooms, living/dining room and kitchen that includes a refrigerator with ice-maker, stove, dishwasher and disposal. There is also a laundry area with washer/dryer hookups only. There are 1,796 total square feet, with 1,228 heated square feet. Please call me to make an appointment to see this home.

All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager: Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233

(RLNE5914053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5069 Luna Negra Drive have any available units?
5069 Luna Negra Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5069 Luna Negra Drive have?
Some of 5069 Luna Negra Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5069 Luna Negra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5069 Luna Negra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5069 Luna Negra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5069 Luna Negra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5069 Luna Negra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5069 Luna Negra Drive offers parking.
Does 5069 Luna Negra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5069 Luna Negra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5069 Luna Negra Drive have a pool?
No, 5069 Luna Negra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5069 Luna Negra Drive have accessible units?
No, 5069 Luna Negra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5069 Luna Negra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5069 Luna Negra Drive has units with dishwashers.
