5069 Luna Negra Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage ice maker range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3/2 Home In Vista Lago - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! 3-bedroom, 2-bath single family home in the Vista Lago subdivision. This home features new vinyl plank flooring, freshly painted bedrooms, living/dining room and kitchen that includes a refrigerator with ice-maker, stove, dishwasher and disposal. There is also a laundry area with washer/dryer hookups only. There are 1,796 total square feet, with 1,228 heated square feet. Please call me to make an appointment to see this home.



All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager: Lionel Hebert

407-896-1200 ext 233



(RLNE5914053)