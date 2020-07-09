Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub pet friendly

5055 City St. #1631 Available 09/01/19 Well Maintained One Bedroom Condo At Park Central! - Third floor unit in Charles Towne at Park Central! This well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bath condo is minutes from the Mall at Millenia, major highways and theme parks. This unit features neutral colors and a screened in patio with storage closet. Enjoy this gated community's endless amenities such as a community pool, hot tub, clubhouse, fitness center, boardwalk and 24 hour guard service. Pets are not allowed. Available the first week of September 2019. Call our Office for your showing today 407-704-7904.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2478363)