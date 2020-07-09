All apartments in Orlando
5055 City St. #1631
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

5055 City St. #1631

5055 City Street · No Longer Available
Location

5055 City Street, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
5055 City St. #1631 Available 09/01/19 Well Maintained One Bedroom Condo At Park Central! - Third floor unit in Charles Towne at Park Central! This well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bath condo is minutes from the Mall at Millenia, major highways and theme parks. This unit features neutral colors and a screened in patio with storage closet. Enjoy this gated community's endless amenities such as a community pool, hot tub, clubhouse, fitness center, boardwalk and 24 hour guard service. Pets are not allowed. Available the first week of September 2019. Call our Office for your showing today 407-704-7904.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2478363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5055 City St. #1631 have any available units?
5055 City St. #1631 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5055 City St. #1631 have?
Some of 5055 City St. #1631's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5055 City St. #1631 currently offering any rent specials?
5055 City St. #1631 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5055 City St. #1631 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5055 City St. #1631 is pet friendly.
Does 5055 City St. #1631 offer parking?
No, 5055 City St. #1631 does not offer parking.
Does 5055 City St. #1631 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5055 City St. #1631 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5055 City St. #1631 have a pool?
Yes, 5055 City St. #1631 has a pool.
Does 5055 City St. #1631 have accessible units?
No, 5055 City St. #1631 does not have accessible units.
Does 5055 City St. #1631 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5055 City St. #1631 does not have units with dishwashers.
