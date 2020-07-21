4783 CORPUS CHRISTY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Just finish renovated spacious 3 bedroom 2 Full bath home ( higher ceilings ) with bonus room for inside storage(09x12) in the rear or workshop for all. Once you enter you will find the Great room with laminating wood flooring throughout along with the dining area great for entertaining along with an additional Florida room. Enjoy entertaining family and friends with a very private back back yard . New roof ( June 2019 roof with permit) Washer and Dryer( bonus No warranty) in Garage. Fresh painting in and out , up date all cabinets in both bathrooms, Screened in covered patio with windows, great for entertaining under the tree shades.Walking distance to Rosemont Elementary school, close to public transportation and community park. Close to shopping and restaurants. This home has easy access to the turnpike, 414, I-4 and all Orlando area attractions. Don't wait!!