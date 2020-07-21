All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4783 CORPUS CHRISTY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4783 CORPUS CHRISTY COURT
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:17 PM

4783 CORPUS CHRISTY COURT

4783 Corpus Christy Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

4783 Corpus Christy Court, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just finish renovated spacious 3 bedroom 2 Full bath home ( higher ceilings ) with bonus room for inside storage(09x12) in the rear or workshop for all. Once you enter you will find the Great room with laminating wood flooring throughout along with the dining area great for entertaining along with an additional Florida room. Enjoy entertaining family and friends with a very private back back yard . New roof ( June 2019 roof with permit) Washer and Dryer( bonus No warranty) in Garage. Fresh painting in and out , up date all cabinets in both bathrooms, Screened in covered patio with windows, great for entertaining under the tree shades.Walking distance to Rosemont Elementary school, close to public transportation and community park. Close to shopping and restaurants. This home has easy access to the turnpike, 414, I-4 and all Orlando area attractions. Don't wait!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4783 CORPUS CHRISTY COURT have any available units?
4783 CORPUS CHRISTY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4783 CORPUS CHRISTY COURT have?
Some of 4783 CORPUS CHRISTY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4783 CORPUS CHRISTY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4783 CORPUS CHRISTY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4783 CORPUS CHRISTY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4783 CORPUS CHRISTY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4783 CORPUS CHRISTY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4783 CORPUS CHRISTY COURT offers parking.
Does 4783 CORPUS CHRISTY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4783 CORPUS CHRISTY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4783 CORPUS CHRISTY COURT have a pool?
No, 4783 CORPUS CHRISTY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4783 CORPUS CHRISTY COURT have accessible units?
No, 4783 CORPUS CHRISTY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4783 CORPUS CHRISTY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4783 CORPUS CHRISTY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 S. Alafaya Heights Rd
Orlando, FL 32828
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach