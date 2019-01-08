All apartments in Orlando
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM

4781 FOX STREET

4781 Fox Street · No Longer Available
Location

4781 Fox Street, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful large Issa townhome for rent in Baldwin Park. Townhome features two bedrooms, a large master walk-in closet, and a loft bonus room/office plus two full and one half bathrooms. Home has upgraded Cherry Wood kitchen cabinetry, eat in kitchen dining area with family room combo as well as a separate dining room and living area. All upgraded stainless steel appliances. Townhome is in easy walking distance to Publix and the Village Center, easy access to Cady Way walking trail. Home is located on a lovely park with a second park in the rear. Two car garage, alley entrance, with a large paver covered private patio between home and garage, alley entrance. Freshly painted and recently installed new quality carpet and upgraded pad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4781 FOX STREET have any available units?
4781 FOX STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4781 FOX STREET have?
Some of 4781 FOX STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4781 FOX STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4781 FOX STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4781 FOX STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4781 FOX STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4781 FOX STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4781 FOX STREET offers parking.
Does 4781 FOX STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4781 FOX STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4781 FOX STREET have a pool?
No, 4781 FOX STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4781 FOX STREET have accessible units?
No, 4781 FOX STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4781 FOX STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4781 FOX STREET has units with dishwashers.
