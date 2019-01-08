4781 FOX STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful large Issa townhome for rent in Baldwin Park. Townhome features two bedrooms, a large master walk-in closet, and a loft bonus room/office plus two full and one half bathrooms. Home has upgraded Cherry Wood kitchen cabinetry, eat in kitchen dining area with family room combo as well as a separate dining room and living area. All upgraded stainless steel appliances. Townhome is in easy walking distance to Publix and the Village Center, easy access to Cady Way walking trail. Home is located on a lovely park with a second park in the rear. Two car garage, alley entrance, with a large paver covered private patio between home and garage, alley entrance. Freshly painted and recently installed new quality carpet and upgraded pad.